Kepler Ten blend psychedelia and comic book art in new video for Weaver

British prog rock trio Kepler Ten have released a video for brand new single Weaver. The new video draws influence from comic book imagery and 70s psychedelia with the subtle insertion of classic prog synth sounds taken from their upcoming second album A New Kind Of Sideways which will be released through White Star Records on November 20.

"Following on from the Falling Down video we pick up the story as our desperate protagonist (James) regains consciousness in the wilderness, the strange machine that had enabled his escape from the nightclub, lying by his side," explains drummer Steve Hales. "As he tries to make sense of where he is and what is happening some familiar figures appear through the trees... Weaver's lyrics tell a story of control and manipulation which is brought to life i this second part of Kepler Ten's enigmatic video mini-series."



"The song is about how we perceive our everyday lives and how we are often working away for the benefit of others, unaware of the control they have over our behaviour. It is told lyrically through the story of a parasitic wasp preying upon a spider, and the video was originally going to feature plenty of insects, however when the opportunity presented itself to continue the story that we'd begun in the Falling Down video (and to run around the woods like kids for an afternoon) we couldn't pass it up."

A New Kind of Sideways, the follow-up to 2017's Delta-V, is a semi-conceptual album that is humanitarian and philanthropic in its theme. Boasting the message that “as human beings we are all the same and have a duty of care and responsibility towards each other regardless of age, race, gender or sexuality.”

Pre-order A New Kind Of Sideways.