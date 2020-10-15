Kepler Ten premiere new video for new single Falling Down

British prog rock trio Kepler Ten have premiered their video for brand new single Falling Down. The song is the first new music taken from their upcoming second album A New Kind Of Sideways which will be released through White Star Records on November 20

“It is about that moment when you completely lose it, not knowing which way is up," the band say. "Inner turmoil, voices in your head are trying to make sense of everything. Panic, fear, confusion and guilt run unchecked through your mind. Are you who you want to be or have you spent your entire life trying to be who other people think you are, or should be?”

A New Kind of Sideways, the follow-up to 2017's Delta-V, is a semi-conceptual album that is humanitarian and philanthropic in its theme. Boasting the message that “as human beings we are all the same and have a duty of care and responsibility towards each other regardless of age, race, gender or sexuality.”

"The second part of the three part closer - One And The Same – is an instrumental section that rewinds back through musical themes from the preceding songs, taking the message and feeling of universality back through the album to that moment of clarity right at the start," the band add.

Pre-order A New Kind Of Sideways.