Kenwyn House’s Goldray announce UK tour

Goldray have announced an initial run of seven UK tour dates for later this year.

The band is the brainchild of former Reef guitarist Kenwyn House – and they’ve announced the shows in support of their debut album Rising, which will launch on May 5.

It was co-produced by House, vocalist Leah Rasmussen and Clive Martin, who was behind the desk for Reef’s first album Replenish.

The lineup is completed by bassist Geoff Laurens, while album contributors include percussionists Andy Treacey, Paul Winter-Hart and Chris Hardwick, keyboardists Henry Broadbent and George Muranyi, violinist Gema Louis Rose and hurdy gurdy player Aaron Miller.

Goldray launched a mini-album in 2014 which was described by TeamRock as a “blend of swaggering, bluesy, alt-rock soul and 90s-evoking melodic grunge drive. House’s Reef past comes through in this respect, suggesting that catchy lightness of touch has continued to serve him well.”

Last year, Goldray released the track Soulchild with Prog.

Rising is now available for pre-order. Find the tracklist, cover art and list of tour dates below.

Goldray Rising tracklist

Outloud Rising Diamond Road Eyes Soulchild Calling Your Name Gypsy The Oranges Song

May 06: Great Torrington The Plough Arts Centre

May 10: London The Borderline

May 18: Norwich The B2

Jun 09: Brighton The Green Door Store

Jun 15: York Fibbers

Jun 17: Nottingham The Bodega Social

Jul 01: Bristol Thekla

Goldray: Goldray