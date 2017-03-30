Kenwyn House’s Goldray announce UK tour

Goldray have announced an initial run of seven UK tour dates for later this year.
The band is the brainchild of former Reef guitarist Kenwyn House – and they’ve announced the shows in support of their debut album Rising, which will launch on May 5.
It was co-produced by House, vocalist Leah Rasmussen and Clive Martin, who was behind the desk for Reef’s first album Replenish.
The lineup is completed by bassist Geoff Laurens, while album contributors include percussionists Andy Treacey, Paul Winter-Hart and Chris Hardwick, keyboardists Henry Broadbent and George Muranyi, violinist Gema Louis Rose and hurdy gurdy player Aaron Miller.
Goldray launched a mini-album in 2014 which was described by TeamRock as a “blend of swaggering, bluesy, alt-rock soul and 90s-evoking melodic grunge drive. House’s Reef past comes through in this respect, suggesting that catchy lightness of touch has continued to serve him well.”
Last year, Goldray released the track Soulchild with Prog.
Rising is now available for pre-order. Find the tracklist, cover art and list of tour dates below.
- Deep Purple reveal all in the new Classic Rock, on sale now
- New Issue Of Prog On Sale Now
- Riverside bring in guitarist Maciek Meller for live dates
- Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
Goldray Rising tracklist
- Outloud
- Rising
- Diamond Road
- Eyes
- Soulchild
- Calling Your Name
- Gypsy
- The Oranges Song
Goldray 2017 UK tour dates
May 06: Great Torrington The Plough Arts Centre
May 10: London The Borderline
May 18: Norwich The B2
Jun 09: Brighton The Green Door Store
Jun 15: York Fibbers
Jun 17: Nottingham The Bodega Social
Jul 01: Bristol Thekla