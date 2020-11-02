Keith Emerson tribute concert to be released in March

Keith Emerson's tribute concert of 2016 is to be released as The Official Keith Emerson Tribute Concert: Fanfare For The Uncommon Man through the Keith Emerson Estate and Cherry Red Records on March 11, 2021 (the 5th anniversary of Keith's passing). You can watch a trailer for the new release below.

This official three-disc set brings you the historical 2016 tribute show in Los Angeles featuring a once-in-a-lifetime lineup of musical luminaries performing music from Emerson, Lake & Palmer, The Nice, Emerson, Lake & Powell, The Keith Emerson Band and the Three Fates Project.

The two and a half-hour concert film features many stellar performances by over two dozen prominent artists in rock, jazz and classical music as well as artist interviews, behind- the-scenes footage, tribute speeches, and a gallery of personal never-before-seen photos from the Emerson estate. The concert will be released on Blu-ray along with a bonus two CD set which features an exclusive audio recording of the show.

Performers on the night included Steve Lukather Brian Auger, Eddie Jobson, Jordan Rudess, Steve Porcaro, Jeff “Skunk” Baxter, Vinnie Colaiuta, Marc Bonilla, Gregg Bissonnette, CJ Vanston, Troy Luccketta, Rachel Flowers, Terje Mikkelsen, Philippe Saisse, Joe Travers, Travis Davis, Ed Roth, Jonathan Sindelman, Mike Wallace, Mick Mahan, Karma Auger, Rick Livingstone, Kae Matsumoto, Aaron Emerson, Dan Lutz, and Michael Fitzpatrick.

"It was a great honour to be asked to play in tribute to not only a friend but a musical giant and hero to us all," says Toto guitarist Steve Lukather. "I hope he smiles from heaven knowing the spirit this was done in. So many unreal musicians and thanks to Marc for putting it all together like that! RIP Keith. You are so missed“

This highly-anticipated concert captures the essence of what made Keith Emerson a pioneer of prog rock, a treasure among his many fans and friends, and a legendary keyboardist and composer with the iconic supergroup Emerson, Lake & Palmer.

All proceeds go to the charity The Dystonia Medical Research Foundation, which was close to Keith’s heart. Artists, crew and all involved have donated their skills and time gratis for this worthy cause, which afflicts thousands of musicians annually.