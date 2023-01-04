Katatonia swoop in with new single Birds - watch the video here!

Katatonia have shared the third and final single from Sky Void Of Stars – out via Napalm on January 20. Watch the performance video for Birds below.

Says vocalist Jonas Renkse of this latest track: ”The pulse of dereliction. The insatiable need to expire. Here come the birds.”

The band's 12th album, which follows on from 2020's City Burials, takes a lighter and more atmospheric approach compared to its heavier predecessors. I

"Sky Void of Stars is a dynamic journey through vibrant darkness," says Renkse. "Born out of yearning for what was lost and not found, the very peripheries of the unreachable, but composed and condensed into human form and presented as sounds and words true to the Katatonia signum. No stars here, just violent rain.”

In addition to standard CD and digital formats, the record is also available to pre-order (opens in new tab) as a limited edition deluxe wooden box containing an additional Atmos mix on Blu-ray, a crow pendant, star chart artprint and matching pin. A limited run of coloured vinyl and a Mediabook with bonus track are also available.

Katatonia closed 2022 with a tour of North America. Fans in the UK and Europe will be able to catch the Swedish dark prog rockers live with Sólstafir and SOM in 2023 – scroll down for the full list of European and UK shows announced so far.

Katatonia 2023 UK & Europe Tour

Jan 20: Tampere Tampereen Tullikamari (Pakkahuone & Klubi), FIN

Jan 21: Helsinki Kulttuuritalo, FIN

Jan 22: Tallinn Helitehas, EST

Jan 24: Warsaw Klub Stodoła, POL

Jan 25: Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt, GER

Jan 26: Cologne Essigfabrik, GER

Jan 27: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, GER

Jan 28: Prague ROXY Prague, CZE

Jan 29: Vienna Arena Wien, AUS

Jan 31: Budapest Akvárium Klub, HUN

Feb 01: Munich Backstage Werk, GER

Feb 02: Zurich Komplex 457, SWI

Feb 03: Milan Live Club, ITA

Feb 04: Lyon Ninkasi GERLAND, FRA

Feb 06: Madrid Kapital, SPA

Feb 07: Barcelona La Salamandra, SPA

Feb 08: Toulouse Le Metronum, FRA

Feb 10: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, ENG

Feb 11: Manchester O2 Ritz Manchester, ENG

Feb 12: Bristol Marble Factory, ENG

Feb 13: Glasgow The Garage, SCO

Feb 14: Wolverhampton KK's Steel Mill, ENG

Feb 16: Frankfurt Am Main Batschkapp, GER

Feb 17: Haarlem Patronaat, NET

Feb 19: Paris Le Trianon, FRA

Feb 20: Luxembourg Rockhal, LUX

Feb 21: Antwerp Muziekcentrum Trix, BEL

Feb 22: Hamburg Gruenspan, GER

Feb 23: Copenhagen Amager Bio, DEN

Feb 24: Oslo Rockefeller Music Hall, NOR

Feb 25: Stockholm Fryshuset Arenan, SWE