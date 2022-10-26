Katatonia return with video for uplifting brand new single Atrium

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Swedish prog rockers Katatonia will release new album Sky Void Of Stars in January

Katatonia
(Image credit: Mathias Blom)

Swedish prog rockers Katatonia have returned with a video for their brand new single Atrium, which you can watch below.

Atrium is the first music from the band's anticipated new album Sky Void Of Stars, the band's first for new label Napalm Records and which will be released on January 20.

“Our 12th album, Sky Void of Stars is a dynamic journey through vibrant darkness," the band say. "Born out of yearning for what was lost and not found, the very peripheries of the unreachable, but composed and condensed into human form and presented as sounds and words true to the Katatonia signum. No stars here, just violent rain.” 

Katatonia will be touring the US with Cellar Darling and The Ocean Collective throughout November

Sky Void Of Stars will be available in the following formats:

Ltd. Deluxe Wooden Box: (incl. Mediabook + Digipack Atmos Mix BluRay + Crow Pendant + Star Chart Artprint + Pin) – Napalm Records exclusive

Die Hard Edition 2LP Gatefold Ink Spot/Forest Green: (incl. Slipmat, Patch, 12 pages poster) – Napalm Records exclusive

2LP Gatefold Dark Green – Napalm Records exclusive

2LP Gatefold Marbled Transparent/Dark Green –  OMerch exclusive

2LP Gatefold Marbles Crystal Clear/Black –  OMerch exclusive

2LP Gatefold Black

1CD Ltd Mediabook (incl. Bonus Track)

1CD Jewelcase

Digital Album

Pre-order Sky Void Of Stars.

Katatonia

(Image credit: Napalm Records)

Katatonia: A Sky Void Of Stars
1. Austerity
2. Colossal Shade
3. Opaline
4. Birds
5. Drab Moon
6. Author
7. Impermanence (feat. Joel Ekelöf)
8. Sclera
9. Atrium
10. No Beacon To Illuminate Our Fall
11. Absconder (Bonus Track) 

