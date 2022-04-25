SOM premiere brand new video for Wrong

Atmospheric prog/post-rock quintet SOM have premiered the video for Wrong, recorded at a brand new live session, which you can watch in full below. It's taken from the band's second album, The Shape Of Everything, which was released through Pelagic Records in January.

"On an album full of introspective songs, Wrong might be those ideas most crystallised," explains vocalist and guitarist Will Benoit. "It’s about being a new parent, love, loss, finding the energy to put into the relationships that matter and the struggle to keep it all balanced. We didn’t plan to shoot this video, but it all came together while we were rehearsing for our upcoming tour when Alex (Pace, Director) started swinging the camera around in such a way that it felt really immediate and visceral. The shoot couldn’t have come together more organically, and the video adds a real energy and immediacy that suits the song in such a perfect way.”

SOM comprised of former members of Caspian, Constants and Junius. The band recently announced a run of North American and Canadian tour dates for May.

They will play:

May 10: CO Denver Hi Dive

May 11: MO Kansas Mini Bar ( w. A Light Within, The Soiled Doves)

May 12: MI Minneapolis Seventh Street Entry

May 13: IL Chicago Cobra Lounge

May 14: IN Indianapolis Hoosier Dome

May 15: MI Ferndalde The Loving Touch

May 17: OH Columbus Big Room Bar

May 18: OH Cleveland Mahalls

May 20: ON Toronto Monarch Tavern

May 21: ON Ottowa Club Saws (w. Iceage, Wiki)

May 22: QC Montreal Bar Le Rotz

May 23: MA Cambridge Middle East Upstairs (w. Dreamtigers, The Burning Paris)

May 24: PA Philadelphia The Filmore

May 25: NY Brooklyn Elsewhere (w. Restless Spirit, Light Tower)

SOM have previously released a video for Moment, Awake/Sedate and Animals.

Get The Shape Of Everything.