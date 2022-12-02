Katatonia release eye-catching video for new single Austerity

Sweden's heavy proggers Katatonia have released an eye-catching video for their brand new single Austerity, which you can watch below. It's the first second single from the band's upcoming album Sky Void Of Stars, the band's first for new label Napalm Records and which will be released on January 20.

“Our 12th album, Sky Void of Stars is a dynamic journey through vibrant darkness," the band state of the forthcoming album. "Born out of yearning for what was lost and not found, the very peripheries of the unreachable, but composed and condensed into human form and presented as sounds and words true to the Katatonia signum. No stars here, just violent rain.”

Katatnia have previously released a video for Atrium.

Sky Void Of Stars will be available in the following formats:

Ltd. Deluxe Wooden Box: (incl. Mediabook + Digipack Atmos Mix BluRay + Crow Pendant + Star Chart Artprint + Pin) – Napalm Records exclusive

Die Hard Edition 2LP Gatefold Ink Spot/Forest Green: (incl. Slipmat, Patch, 12 pages poster) – Napalm Records exclusive

2LP Gatefold Dark Green – Napalm Records exclusive

2LP Gatefold Marbled Transparent/Dark Green – OMerch exclusive

2LP Gatefold Marbles Crystal Clear/Black – OMerch exclusive

2LP Gatefold Black

1CD Ltd Mediabook (incl. Bonus Track)

1CD Jewelcase

Digital Album

Pre-order Sky Void Of Stars.