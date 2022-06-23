Katatonia sign wordwide record deal with Napalm Records

Swedish prog rockers Katatonia have announced that they have signed a new worldwide deal with leading Austrian rock and metal label Napalm Records, home to the likes of Jinjer, Evergrey, God Is An Astronaut, Kamelot and more.

The quintet had been on Peaceville Records since the release of 1999's Discouraged Ones album and have since released eight more studio albums on the label, including their most recent and successful, 2020's City Burials.

"As Katatonia is just about to enter a brand new chapter in its own book of history, we’re passionate the band's journey will continue onward and upward together with our new label Napalm Records," the band state.



"Katatonia has been one of the most impactful metal acts, always progressing throughout their career," adds Napalm Records' Thomas Caser. "Teaming up with such an iconic act is a dream of every music fan. We are beyond excited to work with the band and their team!"

News about forthcoming recording plans is expected shortly.

The current issue of Prog Magazine features a free 20-track Napalm Records sampler. You can buy the issue on the shops, or online here (opens in new tab).