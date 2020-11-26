Karnivool announce European tour for September 2021

Australian prog rockers Karnivool have announced European tour dates for September and October 2021. It will be the first time the band have visited Europe since their 2015 live dates.

“Third time is a charm, right?" says singer Ian Kenny. As Covid plays havoc with or plans to reach our fans, we can only try again - setting our sights back on Europe. Feels like the world needs to hear something good. Truly hope to see you all soon!”

The tour, which includes six UK dates, sees the quintet return after the 2015 dates, when Karnivool were supporting the release of the bands last studio album Asymmetry (2013) and sold out London's Roundhouse venue.

Karnivool recently released their first three albums - Asymmetry, Sound Awake (2009) and Themata (2005) - on vinyl for the first time ever.

Karnivool's The Regeneration Tour dates:

Sep 7: DEN Copenhagen Pumpehuset

Sep 8: NOR Oslo John Dee

Sep 9: SWE Gothenberg Valand

Sep 10: SWE Stockholm Nalen Klubb

Sep 11: SWE Malmo KB Halle

Sep 13: GER Hamburg Markethalle

Sep 14: GER Ludwigsburg Scala

Sep 15: GER Frankfurt Batchkapp

Sep 17: GER Berlin Huxleys

Sep 18: GER Koln Live Music Hall

Sep 19: CZE Prague Akropolis

Sep 20: GER Munich Backstage Werk

Sep 22: FRA Paris Bataclan

Sep 23: NED Tilburg 013

Sep 25: UK Birmingham Institute

Sep 26: UK Leeds Stylus

Sep 27: UK Glasgow Garage

Sep 29: UK Manchester Academy II

Sep 30: UK London The Forum

Oct 1: UK Bristol SWX

Tickets go on sale at 9am GMT Friday 27th November 2020. For tickets see Karnivool's website.