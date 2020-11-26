Karnivool announce European tour for September 2021

Australian prog rockers Karnivool have announced European tour dates for September and October 2021. It will be the first time the band have visited Europe since their 2015 live dates.
“Third time is a charm, right?" says singer Ian Kenny. As Covid plays havoc with or plans to reach our fans, we can only try again - setting our sights back on Europe. Feels like the world needs to hear something good. Truly hope to see you all soon!”
The tour, which includes six UK dates, sees the quintet return after the 2015 dates, when Karnivool were supporting the release of the bands last studio album Asymmetry (2013) and sold out London's Roundhouse venue.
Karnivool recently released their first three albums - Asymmetry, Sound Awake (2009) and Themata (2005) - on vinyl for the first time ever.
Karnivool's The Regeneration Tour dates:
Sep 7: DEN Copenhagen Pumpehuset
Sep 8: NOR Oslo John Dee
Sep 9: SWE Gothenberg Valand
Sep 10: SWE Stockholm Nalen Klubb
Sep 11: SWE Malmo KB Halle
Sep 13: GER Hamburg Markethalle
Sep 14: GER Ludwigsburg Scala
Sep 15: GER Frankfurt Batchkapp
Sep 17: GER Berlin Huxleys
Sep 18: GER Koln Live Music Hall
Sep 19: CZE Prague Akropolis
Sep 20: GER Munich Backstage Werk
Sep 22: FRA Paris Bataclan
Sep 23: NED Tilburg 013
Sep 25: UK Birmingham Institute
Sep 26: UK Leeds Stylus
Sep 27: UK Glasgow Garage
Sep 29: UK Manchester Academy II
Sep 30: UK London The Forum
Oct 1: UK Bristol SWX
Tickets go on sale at 9am GMT Friday 27th November 2020. For tickets see Karnivool's website.