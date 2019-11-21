Karnivool to release first three albums on vinyl

Australian prog rock legends Karnivool are to release their first three albums on vinyl. Themata, Sound Awake and Asymmetry will be released through InsideOut Music on December 6.

All three albums were originally pressed on vinyl for a limited run in 2015 and sold online only. The un sold out instantly and put all three albums back in the Australian album charts. With copies now exchanging hands at high prices on auction sites, the band have decided to give fans the opportunity to buy their records at a reasonable price.

The new vinyl editions of Themata (2005), Sound Awake (2009) and Asymmetry (2013) will be available as Gatefold 2-LP editions on 180gr. black vinyl. They can be pre-ordered here.

Karnivool have just returned from India where they played their first international festival headline slot at NH7 Meghalaya. They will play the following Australian dates:

Perth Badlands - Dec 1

Hobart Uni Bar - 4

Melbourne Flemington Racecourse - 6

Sydney Centennial Park - 7

Brisbane Showgrounds - 8