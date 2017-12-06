Karnataka Singer Fires Back After Hiatus Announcement

Following on from the announcement from bassist Ian Jones that UK proggers Karnataka were going on a seemingly indefinite hiatus, lead singer Hayley Griffiths has taken to social media to state that this was the first she knew of the news.

In a statement on her own Facebook page, Griffiths states: “It is with enormous sadness that I learn the news tonight along with all of you that Karnataka will continue with a brand new line up. This is a decision that has been taken firmly out of my hands and one I am utterly devastated about after 6 fantastic years with the boys. I have simply loved every second up on that stage with the band! Karnataka has been the most incredible musical experience of my career to date and one that I have learnt and grown so much from. On Sunday night I said that I didn’t know when the 5 of us would perform together again but little did I know it would so swiftly bring an end to this magical line up.

I am so proud of everything we have achieved and accomplished together. Winning Album and Song of the Year for _Secrets of Angels_ at the CRS Awards was a huge unexpected highlight. HRH Prog, Crescendo and the final Robin 2 and Citadel gigs especially will stay in my heart forever. The love and loyalty from the bands fans around the world has been overwhelming and truly appreciated over the years. We have been so lucky to have you all, thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your support. I am just sorry our K journey together ends here when we had so much more to give and achieve. But I hope you’ll stay tuned for the next chapter and continue following me on my next crazy adventure! Much love Hayley x”

Earlier founding member Jones had announced that the band were taking an indefinite hiatus in the wake of the departure of keyboard player Cagri Tozluogo and guitarist Enrico Pinna. Griffiths’ statement questions whether Jones, who is currently working on an album with Polish singer Agnieszka Swita under the band name Illuminae, discussed the situation with fellow bands members first.

This is not the first time Karnataka have imploded. The much-loved original line-up announced its dissolution in 2004, something the members have refused to be drawn on in public ever since. Jon Edwards, Anne-Marie Helder, Paul Davies and Gavin Griffiths formed Panic Room, and singer Rachel Jones resurfaced in Welsh prog rockers The Reasoning. Jones resurrected Karnataka a year later, but line-ups fluctuated until the most recent line-up convened in 2014. They released the impressive Secrets Of Angels in 2015.