Journey want Steve Perry Rock Hall comeback

Journey’s Jonathan Cain says Steve Perry should perform with them if they get the final nod for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction.

The band have been shortlisted alongside Yes, Bad Brains, Pearl Jam and Depeche Mode among others. Inductees will be announced in December with the induction ceremony set for next April at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Keyboardist Cain says they’d welcome the former vocalist, who left in 1998, back for a performance at the ceremony.

He tells The Pulse Of Radio (via Blabbermouth): “The door’s always been open for him to join us any time he wanted. I mean, that has to happen. That band has to play. They have to play their music – two songs and I think we get to do two or three. That’s how it works.”

But Cain also admits he thinks it’s “wrong” that current singer Arnel Pineda wasn’t invited by the Rock Hall – and he says they’ll lobby for his inclusion if they’re inducted. Deep Purple were involved in a similar tug-of-war over Rock Hall’s lineup selection earlier this year.

He tells Billboard: “I don’t think it’s fair. There is no Journey without Arnel right now. He certainly has earned his stripes.

“He’s been with us longer than any lead singer has consecutively stayed in the band. He’s given us 10 years straight, not running off or doing this, doing that, just being The Guy. So that’s worth something.”

Rumours of a classic lineup reunion were sparked last year after drummer Deen Castronovo was fired amid a domestic violence incident, and the band brought back Steve Smith. But guitarist Neal Schon said: “Steve Perry does not want to return. It’s a hard gig.”

Perry had also said his tenure with Journey was over, adding that “it had run its course” – though Pineda says he’d stand aside to let the singer reclaim his “righteous place.”

