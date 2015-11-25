Journey bring back Steve Smith

Journey have recruited former drummer Steve Smith in place of Deen Castronovo, who was fired earlier this year.

Smith, who last played with Neal Schon and co in 1998, will take part in a four-month US tour with the Doobie Brothers and Dave Mason, which kicks off in May next year.

Before that he’ll take part in Schon’s solo tour of Japan, in support of solo album Vortex, which features his work.

Castronovo was dismissed after a drug-fuelled domestic violence incident that led to a four-year probation order. He admitted he found the move “heartbreaking” but that the band had “done the right thing.”

Journey had been working with stand-in Omar Hakim until Smith’s return was confirmed.

Schon says: “I’m so looking forward to the very exciting 2016 we have planned. We are back to it with Vortex and Journey!”

It’ll be Smith’s third stint with the band after his initial seven-year run ended in 1985, followed by his three-year return a decade later.

Castronovo: Domestic violence is a choice