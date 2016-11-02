Andy Biersack and Juliet Simms on 'traumatic' plane row

Black Veil Brides vocalist Andy Biersack and his wife Juliet Simms have commented on the on-flight altercation they were involved in at the weekend.

Simms – who was a runner-up on the US version of The Voice in 2012 – had been drinking in first-class on the American Airlines flight from Charlotte, North Carolina to Los Angeles when she and Biersack got into an argument – which resulted in her getting taken away by the FBI upon landing.

One witness, adult star Mary Carey, claimed in a video that Simms screamed that she “I lost my baby last week” during the drunken row. Now the couple confirm the “tragic” news that she’d had a miscarriage – though Simms says they’ll try again in future.

Biersack says: “We are currently home and safe and trying to emotionally recover from all of this. The unfortunate event itself compounded with online stories and videos, show an isolated but difficult moment for my wife and I encourage you to read her statement on her Instagram regarding the situation – as I feel it is best that any information comes from her directly.

“Many of you know that I recently decided to live entirely sober. In the past, I struggled with the concept of alcohol and my own personal demons, and so a year ago I decided it was time to move on from it and start down the path to sobriety. I believe alcohol is one of the most poisonous and volatile substances we as a society have at our disposal and that it can truly hurt and affect people in the most negative way.”

He continues: “My wife no longer drinks, but due in large part to a myriad of recent upsets, including some tragic family news, she became intoxicated during the flight and was left confused, blacked out and disoriented. She said things that are not true and are in no way her or a part of her character and, despite rumours or conjecture, I will definitively state that we have a happy and harmonious marriage.

“It is my duty as her husband to make sure everyone is aware of how much I love her, how kind and strong she is and her resolve to learn from this and for both of us to move forward as a healthy, loving family.

“Thank you to every one of you who have stood by our side in this time of pain and we vow to continue to be there for anyone who needs it. I think we can all agree our time is better spent trying to help one another rather than tear each other down for moments of weakness or mistakes.

“Remember that no one is perfect, we all fall down sometimes. What matters is that we get back up stronger.”

In her own statement, Simms opens up on her own “demons” – and warns fans that drugs and alcohol are “potentially life-ruining.”

She says: “Spending my teenage years on the road and recording away from home from age 17, I learned a lot more about the world than a young girl should.

“I mention this now as a caution to the young, talented people out there who think they are immune to the effects of drugs and alcohol.To some young people drinking is funny, no big deal or regarded as cool. But alcohol is potentially life-ruining, and can even be deadly if you drink too much, drink on an empty stomach or at high altitudes like I did.

“Girls, the smaller you are the faster the effect.That’s why I rarely drink – I cannot handle it, and when I do, I turn into someone I am not. This may not be true for everyone, but it is for me and for many of my peers in the music industry who have bravely and completely quit after years of struggle.

“I want to own up to the fact that I’ve got demons I face time to time and it’s something I’m quiet about, because I’ve always wanted to be strong for the people in my life and the people I set an example for.

“I apologise to my husband for what I did and said and for upsetting anyone who was caught up in this. I truly regret my weakness and letting it get the best of me for the world to see. I am human, but this was a poor display of who I truly am, my heart and what I have to offer. Falling down does not define me – it’s how I stand back up.

“I vow to move forward in a happy and healthy way and learn from this.”

