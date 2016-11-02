Corey Taylor to launch new book America 51 in July

Corey Taylor is to launch his new book, America 51: A Probe into the Realities That Are Hiding Inside the Greatest Country in the World next July.

Its title is a play on Area 51, the top secret military base in Nevada. Continuing “the moral outrage” which began in his last book, You’re Making Me Hate You, the Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman discusses what he’s learned about America’s contemporary culture and its role in an “increasingly unstable” world from his experiences touring around the globe in a successful band.

The frontman said that the book deals with “just how batshit crazy my country is right now, in good ways and in bad ways.”

He added: “It’s going to deal with everything from politics to social commentary. It’s going to piss off a lot of people in my country, but everyone else will love it.”

Publishers Ca Capo Press say: “The always-outspoken hard rock vocalist Corey Taylor begins America 51 with a reflection on what his itinerant youth and frequent worldwide travels with his multi-platinum bands Slipknot and Stone Sour have taught him about what it means to be an American in an increasingly unstable world.

“He examines the way America sees itself, specifically with regard to the propaganda surrounding America’s origins – like a heavy-metal Howard Zinn – while also celebrating the quirks and behaviour that make a true-blue American.

“Balancing humour, outrage, and disbelief, Taylor examines the rotting core of America, evaluating everything from politics and race relations to family and ‘man buns’ – skewering contemporary America in his own signature style.”

Taylor recently opened up on his battle with alcoholism which plagued his early career. They’ll perform at Tokyo Knotfest alongside Deftones, Marilyn Manson, Disturbed and Lamb Of God this weekend and at Taipei’s New Taipei City Exhibition Hall in Taiwan tomorrow (November 3).

