Jon Gomm announces new album The Faintest Idea

Acoustic guitar virtuoso Jon Gomm will release his latest album The Faintest Idea through Kscope on October 16.

“I didn’t realise that my songs were worth anything beyond the crazy guitar playing,” exclaims Gomm, who originally started out on ukulele at the age of two. “When people started getting my lyrics tattooed on them, I had to accept that they’re not doing that because they’re fans of percussive guitar."

The album's title comes from the notion that all of us, to some extent, are just The Faintest Idea. The singer/guitarist notes how that everything is made out of vibrating strings of probability, and it’s this scientific and spiritual meaning – as well as the more literal translation of total guesswork – that felt like the perfect summation of album number four...

“It’s an enigmatic title,” smiles Gomm. “There’s a fine line between a metaphor and a pun, so I guess it dances on that. This album has been a long time coming. I tend to write in a really painstaking way. The last few years of my life have involved a lot of personal trauma – from me and my wife losing a pregnancy, through to losing other people in my life.”

The Faintest Idea will be released on CD, double gatefold LP with D-side artwork etching, digital and as a stunning limited edition deluxe 3 disc hardback book edition which will feature – CD1 - The Faintest Idea album, CD 2 - The Naked Artist Mix – a stripped back version of the album; a DVD containing 6 exclusive performances filmed in a medieval church, guitar technique presentations, a 35 minute Jon Gomm interview, song description videos and The Faintest Idea in high resolution stereo audio. The beautiful book will feature Lee Zimmerman illustrations, song descriptions, handwritten lyrics and full guitar tablature for the song Check You’re Still Breathing.

Gomm is still planning to undertake tour dates set for December 2020 and early 2021. You can watch a video trailer for the tour below.

Jom Gomm 2020/2021 tour dates:

Dec 5 - Huddersfield Parish Pub

Dec 6 - York The Crescent

Dec 10 - Trowbridge Emmanuels Yard

Dec 11 - Cheltenham Frog And Fiddle

Dec 12 - Swansea -Sin City

Jan 4 - Southampton Joiners

Jan 5 - Brighton Komedia

Jan 6 - Bury St Edmunds Apex

Jan 15 - Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Jan 16 - Bristol Thekla

Jan 17 - Birmingham Hare & Hounds

Jan 22 - Manchester The Bread Shed

Jan 23 - Liverpool Leaf

Jan 29 - Leeds Brudenell

Feb 3 - Runcorn Brindley Theatre

Feb 5 - Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

Feb 6 - Haverhill Haverhill Arts Centre

Feb 7 - Reading Sub 89

Feb 11 - Cardiff The Globe

Feb 12 - Blackpool Bootleg Social

Feb 18 - Preston The Ferret

Feb 19 - Newcastle Cluny

Feb 20 - Glasgow Oran Mor

Feb 27 - Dublin Academy 2

Mar 5 – London Bush Hall

Mar 6 - Guildford Boileroom