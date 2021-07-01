Jon Anderson announces US tour for Yes songs and other classics

Jon Anderson has announced a tour of the US for July and August. He will tour with The Paul Green Rock Academy, a resumption of the tradition started in 2005 when Jon toured with the original School Of Rock all stars.

"The one thing about creating music with young musicians and singers is the adventure of it all," says Anderson. "I sang and toured with the Paul Green School Of Rock many years ago. It was miracle for me to join in with their young energy and learn from them.

"Now we are here with the Paul Green Rock Academy. And again their excitement and joy for making music really makes it all worthwhile. Plus they really are a talented bunch.

"There is a future in music, and these young souls prove it every time I hear them sing and play. I know you will have a wonderful evening spending time with the future of rock'n'roll."

Previous Anderson live shows with The Paul Green Academy have featured a set of Yes classics, deep cuts, mash ups, and solo works, all with lush arrangements featuring choral singing, horns, and all the other benefits of having a backing band of 25 young musicians.

Paul Green's rock school was the original inspiration behind the 2003 Jack Black film School Of Rock.

(Image credit: Jon Anderson)

Jon Anderson with The Paul Green Rock Academy tour dates:

Jul 30: NY Patchogue, Patchogue Theater

Aug 1: MA Salisbury, Blue Ocean Music Hall

Aug 3: MD Annapolis, Rams Head on Stage

Aug 5: CT Ridgefield, Ridgefield Playhouse

Aug 7: PA Phoenixville Colonial Theatre

Aug 9: NJ Ocean City, Ocean City Music Pier

Aug 19: IL Des Plaines, Des Plaines Theatre

Aug 21: IL St. Charles, Arcada Theatre

Aug 24: OH Canton, Palace Theatre

Aug 27: NY Huntingdon, Paramount Theatre

Aug 28: RO Woonsocket, Stadium Theater