John Lees’ Barclay James Harvest reveal UK and German tour dates

John Lees’ Barclay James Harvest have announced a UK and German tour for later this year.

The run of 17 shows will take place throughout October and November, with the tour set to begin at Buxton’s Opera House on October 4 and conclude with a set at Wuppertal’s Stadthalle on November 6.

The tour will follow the band’s show at Manchester’s Royal Northern College Of Music Theatre on May 6, which has been set up to celebrate 50 years since the launch of the first Barclay James Harvest single Early Morning.

That evening’s performance will be filmed for a future CD/DVD release, with a date still to be announced.

A statement reads: “The autumn tour will see the band play classic Barclay James Harvest material, alongside songs from their 2013 album North and material from their forthcoming new studio album, which is due for release in early October.”

Find a full list of John Lees’ Barclay James Harvest’s 2018 tour dates below.

May 06: Manchester Royal Northern College Of Music Theatre, UK

Oct 04: Buxton Opera House, UK

Oct 05: Gateshead Sage 2, UK

Oct 06: Edinburgh Queen’s Hall, UK

Oct 07: TBA

Oct 11: Milton Keynes The Stables, UK

Oct 12: Norwich Epic Studios, UK

Oct 13: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Oct 14: Preston The Charter Theatre, Guild Hall, UK

Oct 26: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Oct 27: Wilhelmshaven Stadthalle, Germany

Oct 29: Siegen Siegerlandhalle Leonhard-Glaser Salle, Germany

Oct 31: Hannover Theatre am Aegi, Germany

Nov 01: Berlin Ernst-Reuter Saal Rathaus Reinckendorf, Germany

Nov 02: Dresden Lukaskirche, Germany

Nov 04: Fulda Orangerie, Germany

Nov 05: Wurzburg Posthalle, Germany

Nov 06: Wuppertal Stadthalle, Germany

John Lees' Barclay James Harvest: North