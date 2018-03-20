Rob Reed details Sanctuary III

Rob Reed has announced details of his new album Sanctuary III.

It will launch on April 20, with the Magenta leader playing most of the instruments on the record, which he also produced, mixed and engineered. He’s also joined by drummer Simon Phillips, recorder player Les Penning and Tubular Bells producers Tom Newman and Simon Heyworth.

Reed tells Prog: “I think Sanctuary III shows that my writing has really moved on from the first two albums. I composed it without any preconceived musical barriers so nothing was off limits. As a result, it’s much more ‘me’. People will spot a lot of influences, but on Sanctuary III they are taken from a much broader musical spectrum.

“The Sanctuary albums have always been about long-form musical compositions that carry you on a emotional journey, using real instruments that are hand-played. As there are no lyrics, its emotional impact has to be carried by allowing the melodies and instrumentation to sing and to speak. I really wanted the album to be as colourful and dynamic as possible.”

Reed adds: “I cannot thank Tom Newman enough – he has been a true musical mentor and his influence really can be felt on Sanctuary III.

“The sonic dynamics are really exciting and when it came to the mixing and mastering of the album, I really fought to keep those dynamics as extreme as possible. In that respect it feels a lot more like a classical recording than what you would normally find in rock music.”

Sanctuary III will be available as a 3CD set and is now available for pre-order.

The first disc has Reed’s mix of the album, while the second disc features remixes of sections of the record along with Newman’s mixes of the main album. The third disc is a DVD containing Reed’s 5.1 mixes of the album, plus a selection of behind-the-scenes videos.

Watch a promo for Sanctuary III below, and find the cover art and tracklist.

Rob Reed Sanctuary III tracklist

CD1

Sanctuary III part 1 Sanctuary III part 2

CD2

The Moonsinger Suite (ChimpanA remix) Troy’s Lament Perpetual Motion El Paso Moonsinger Rising Sanctuary III part 1 (Tom Newman mix) Sanctuary III part 2 (Tom Newman mix)

DVD

Sanctuary III part 1 Sanctuary III part 2

Extras

(DTS surround mixes)

Track by Track video

Demonstration Video

Promo Videos

Rob Reed premieres Rio Grande video