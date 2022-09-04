John Holden releases video for Flying Train

UK prog solo artist John Holden will release new album Kintsugi in September

UK multi-instrumentalist John Holden has released a video for his new instrumental track Flying Train, which you can watch below.

It's taken from Holden's upcoming album Kintsugi which will be released in September 30.

"I happened on some vintage footage from 1902 of The Flying Train that had been restored and colourised," says Holden. "It had a strange tranquillity and was simultaneously nostalgic and futuristic. I thought it would be fun to create a soundscape that evoked the sounds and sensations of traveling on the monorail."

New album Kintsugi features an array of guest slots from the likes of Peter Jones, That Joe Payne, Sally Minnear, Dave Bainbridge, Henry Rogers, Vikram Shankar, Jean Pageu and more... 

"Kintsugi is the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery by mending the areas of breakage with gold," explains Holden. "As a philosophy, it treats breakage and repair as part of the history of an object, not only is there no attempt to hide the damage, but the repair is literally illuminated.

"Events in our life shape who we are. Kintsugi teaches us that when we think we are broken, we can pick up the pieces and with help, put them back together sometimes becoming stronger as a result. We can learn to embrace the flaws and with time and healing, be spiritually repaired."

Kintsugi will be available on CD, vinyl and download. Pre-orders start on Monday September 5 from Holden's website. You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

John Holden: Kintsugi
1. Achilles
2. Ringing The Changes
3. Kintsugi
4. Flying Train
5. Xenos
6. Against The Tide
7. Peggy’s Cove
8. Building Heaven

