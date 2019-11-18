John Holden announces new album

UK multi-instrumentalist John Holden will release his new album, Rise And Fall, on February 29.

“I was delighted with the response to the first album and that gave me a lot of confidence," Holden tells Prog. "I believe these new compositions are even stronger and I am excited to see what reaction this album receives”

Rise And Fall features a host of guest performances including Oliver Wakeman, Nick D'Virgilio, former Renaissance bassist Jon Camp, Billy Sherwood, Mystery guitarist Michel St. Perre, Peter Jones, Joe Payne, Sally Minnear and more

“There are plenty of familiar faces making a return plus some amazing new talent. Everyone has added something unique and special," says Holden. “There are diverse topics ranging from cultural terrorism, enduring love, political commentary, addictions and even a flying monk! There are however recurring musical themes and lyrical ideas throughout and it feels very cohesive”, says Holden.

The full track listing is:

Leap of Faith

Rise and Fall

The Golden Thread

Dark Arts

Heretic

After the Storm

Ancestors and Satellites