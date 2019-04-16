John Hackett Band announce 2019 live dates

The John Hackett Band have announced a string of live dates for throughout the year, including dates with Strangefish and The Kentish Spires.

The new live set will include tunes from the recent Hackett/Fletcher album Beyond The Stars and some very new unrecorded tunes, alongside pieces drawn from 2017's We Are Not Alone and John's solo rock albums.

"It was fifty years ago that my brother Steve took me to see the original King Crimson line-up at the Marquee Club in Wardour Street. I've never been the same since," Hackett told Prog. "If it hadn't been for that, I'd probably be mending fuses and digging the weeds this significant year. As it is, I'm thrilled to say, this sixty four year old will be out on the road with the John Hackett Band, still tooting his flute and making a noise."

The JHB will play:



Sheffield Crookes Social Club - April 28 (w/Howard Sinclair)

Bilston Robin 2 - May 5 (w/Encircled and Strangefish)

Holland Prog Dreams Festival - September 22

Southampton 1865 - 29 (w/Lucid)

Builth Wells Wyseside Arts Centre - October 11 (w/The Kentish Spires)

Cardiff Acapela - 13 (w/The Kentish Spires)

Kinross Backstage At The Green - 26

Sheffield Greystones - November 22 (w/Howard Sinclair)