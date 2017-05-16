Joe Bonamassa premieres This Train video

Joe Bonamassa has issued a video for his track This Train exclusively with Classic Rock.

It’s taken from the Grammy-nominated singer and guitarist’s upcoming CD, DVD, Blu-ray and vinyl release Live At Carnegie Hall – An Acoustic Evening, which is out on June 23 via Mascot label Group.

Bonamassa played two shows at the iconic New York venue in January 2016 where he was joined onstage by Tina Guo, Hossam Ramzy, Reese Wynans, Anton Fig, Eric Bazilian, Mahalia Barnes, Juanita Tippins and Gary Pinto.

Bonamassa says: “Despite being among the most ambitious things I’ve done, it came out great. It was a typical Joe freak show.”

Live At Carnegie Hall – An Acoustic Evening is available for pre-order in a variety of bundles from the label's online store, including t-shirt and poster packs and on triple yellow vinyl.

Find the video, cover art and full tracklist below.

Joe Bonamassa Live At Carnegie Hall – An Acoustic Evening tracklist

This Train Drive The Valley Runs Dust Bowl Driving Towards The Daylight Black Lung Heartache Blue And Evil Livin’ Easy Get Back My Tomorrow Mountain Time How Can A Poor Man Stand Such Times And Live Song Of Yesterday Woke Up Dreaming Hummingbird The Rose

