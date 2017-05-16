Trending

Joe Bonamassa premieres This Train video

By News  

Exclusive: Joe Bonamassa releases video for This Train from his Live At The Carnegie Hall album - out in June

Joe Bonamassa
(Image: © Christie Goodwin)

Joe Bonamassa has issued a video for his track This Train exclusively with Classic Rock.

It’s taken from the Grammy-nominated singer and guitarist’s upcoming CD, DVD, Blu-ray and vinyl release Live At Carnegie Hall – An Acoustic Evening, which is out on June 23 via Mascot label Group.

Bonamassa played two shows at the iconic New York venue in January 2016 where he was joined onstage by Tina Guo, Hossam Ramzy, Reese Wynans, Anton Fig, Eric Bazilian, Mahalia Barnes, Juanita Tippins and Gary Pinto.

Bonamassa says: “Despite being among the most ambitious things I’ve done, it came out great. It was a typical Joe freak show.”

Live At Carnegie Hall – An Acoustic Evening is available for pre-order in a variety of bundles from the label’s online store&utmcampaign=97f324bc0b-20170418+Joe+Bonamassa+Carnegie+pre-order&utmmedium=email&utmterm=0b6e9bbf0d1-97f324bc0b-293086389&mccid=97f324bc0b&mceid=7b78538439), including t-shirt and poster packs and on triple yellow vinyl.

Find the video, cover art and full tracklist below.

Joe Bonamassa Live At Carnegie Hall – An Acoustic Evening tracklist

  1. This Train
  2. Drive
  3. The Valley Runs
  4. Dust Bowl
  5. Driving Towards The Daylight
  6. Black Lung Heartache
  7. Blue And Evil
  8. Livin’ Easy
  9. Get Back My Tomorrow
  10. Mountain Time
  11. How Can A Poor Man Stand Such Times And Live
  12. Song Of Yesterday
  13. Woke Up Dreaming
  14. Hummingbird
  15. The Rose

