Justin Hayward lines up 2017 tour dates

Moody Blues man Justin Hayward will play 13 dates across England and Wales on The Wind Of Heaven tour later this year

Moody Blues vocalist and guitarist Justin Hayward has lined up 13 dates across England and Wales for later this year.

He’ll perform a selection of tracks from his latest album All The Way along with Moody Blues favourites on The Wind Of Heaven tour. Support will be provided by Mike Dawes.

Hayward says: “I’m always so thrilled to have the opportunity to tour in the UK – particularly at this time in in my career when no one knows what the future holds.

“I’m bringing my ‘song-writing’ guitars from home on the road with me, so the gigs will have the feel and sound of my music room along with the vibe I was feeling as I wrote the songs.

“I look forward to singing and playing new songs and old songs, particularly Forever Autumn, which I only get to perform in my solo show, and The Wind Of Heaven from the forthcoming movie – and also to tell the real stories behind all the songs and the events that surrounded them at the time.”

Hayward adds: “It’s a joy to share a stage with such wonderful young and inspiring talents as Mike Dawes and Julie Ragins, a truly exceptional musician and singer.

“She and I have shared stages all over the world for many years, loving the music we play, both with the Moody Blues and solo. I look forward to seeing you on the road.”

Tickets are now on sale through Ticketline and Ticketmaster. Find a full list of Hayward’s tour dates below.

Justin Hayward 2017 tour dates

Sep 18: Southend Cliffs Pavillion
Sep 19: Guildford G Live
Sep 20: Bournemouth Pavilion
Sep 22: Barnstaple Queen’s Hall
Sep 23: Worthing Assembly Halls
Sep 25: Weston Super Mare Playhouse Theatre
Sep 27: Hull City Hall
Sep 28: Wrexham William Aston Hall
Oct 01: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Oct 02: Cardiff St David’s Hall
Oct 03: London Union Chapel
Oct 05: Birmingham Town Hall
Oct 06: St Albans Arena

