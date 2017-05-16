Justin Hayward lines up 2017 tour dates

Moody Blues vocalist and guitarist Justin Hayward has lined up 13 dates across England and Wales for later this year.

He’ll perform a selection of tracks from his latest album All The Way along with Moody Blues favourites on The Wind Of Heaven tour. Support will be provided by Mike Dawes.

Hayward says: “I’m always so thrilled to have the opportunity to tour in the UK – particularly at this time in in my career when no one knows what the future holds.

“I’m bringing my ‘song-writing’ guitars from home on the road with me, so the gigs will have the feel and sound of my music room along with the vibe I was feeling as I wrote the songs.

“I look forward to singing and playing new songs and old songs, particularly Forever Autumn, which I only get to perform in my solo show, and The Wind Of Heaven from the forthcoming movie – and also to tell the real stories behind all the songs and the events that surrounded them at the time.”

Hayward adds: “It’s a joy to share a stage with such wonderful young and inspiring talents as Mike Dawes and Julie Ragins, a truly exceptional musician and singer.

“She and I have shared stages all over the world for many years, loving the music we play, both with the Moody Blues and solo. I look forward to seeing you on the road.”

Tickets are now on sale through Ticketline and Ticketmaster. Find a full list of Hayward’s tour dates below.

Sep 18: Southend Cliffs Pavillion

Sep 19: Guildford G Live

Sep 20: Bournemouth Pavilion

Sep 22: Barnstaple Queen’s Hall

Sep 23: Worthing Assembly Halls

Sep 25: Weston Super Mare Playhouse Theatre

Sep 27: Hull City Hall

Sep 28: Wrexham William Aston Hall

Oct 01: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Oct 02: Cardiff St David’s Hall

Oct 03: London Union Chapel

Oct 05: Birmingham Town Hall

Oct 06: St Albans Arena

