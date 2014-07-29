Bonamassa offers title track download

Joe Bonamassa is offering a download of Different Shades Of Blue, the title track from his upcoming all-original album, in return for your email address.

Get your copy now.

Bonamassa recently said of the record: “Some records fight you, some records come in one take. This one’s fighting a little.”

But he continued: “I decided I wanted to make a completely original blues album. I’ve really had to push myself – I know the fans expect it and I feel like I owe them an original record after all these years.”

Different Shades Of Blue will be released on September 22 via Provogue Records, and it’s available for pre-order now. Bonamassa has confirmed four shows at London’s Eventim Apollo next year: March 17, March 19, March 20 and March 21.

Tracklist