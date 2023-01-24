Joanne Harris and the Storytime Band announce London show with John Hackett

By Jerry Ewing
published

Chocolat author Joanne Harris and band will play London's Ravenscourt Arts on February 11

Joanne Harris
Joanne Harris and the Storytime Band have announced they will perform a London. show with the John Hackett Band at the Ravenscourt Art on February 11.

The Storytime Band are the Chocolat author's prog-leaning musical project, described as "a kind of musical storytelling show , combining original music, songs, images and stories as part of an exploration of different forms of narrative."

"The Storytime Band and I are really excited to be playing alongside the John Hackett Band (whose drummer, Duncan Parsons, has recently joined us on bass)," Harris tells Prog. "I'm a huge admirer of John's flute playing (as a fellow-flautist, it's actually a little intimidating to be sharing a stage with him, but we're very different in style, so I'm hoping no-one will make the comparison!).

"The concept of telling stories within the context of progressive music isn't new, but as far as I know we're the only band doing something quite like this: extending the possibilities of storytelling through different kinds of media, via spoken word, original music, theatre and with a prog sensibility. Think Jackanory, with drums. And Mellotron. And flute."

You can get Joanne Harris and the Storytime Band's 2019 album A Pocketful Of Crows here.

