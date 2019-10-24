John Hackett Band announce new live dates

The John Hackett Band have announced a series of live dates for 2020 which see the band venturing over to Holland and Germany as well as a substantial amount of UK dates. Hackett and band are slo working on material for at least two new albums for next year.

"With new JHB and Hackett/Fletcher albums in the works 2020 promises to be a bumper year for the band," Hakcett tells Prog. "We're playing more gigs than ever before with a wonderful array of guests. And it's fabulous to be playing in Holland again and Germany too!"

The John Hackett band play their final gig this year at Sheffield Greystones on November 22. Dates for next year are:

Keighley Studio 5 - March 14 (support from Apostle)

Sheffield Crookes - 15

Hull O'Rileys - 21

Penzance Acorn Theatre - 17

Tavistock The Wharf - 18

Chepstow Winter's End Festival - April 26

London Nambucca - May 1

Eastbourne Printer's Playhouse - 2

Heswall The Big Room - 23

Bilston Robin 2 - June (TBC)

Oundle Queen Vic Hall - 26 (with The Gift)

Ipswich St. Peter's By The Waterfront - September 5

GER Reichenbach Bergkeller - 19

NED Weert Muziekcentrum de Bosuil - 20

Leeds Seven - October 17

Leicester The Musician - 18

Norwich B2 - November 7

Bromsgrove Studio At Artrix - 20