Jethro Tull stream The Third Hoorah

Jethro Tull have launched a video to accompany The Third Hoorah from their 40th anniversary edition of War Child.

It follows exclusive streams of unreleased track War Child II and the Orchestral War Child Theme via TeamRock.

The four-disc set includes a new mix by Steven Wilson, promo footage plus music and a script synopsis from the abandoned film, which was intended to accompany the original release in 1974. Mainman Ian Anderson has written detailed sleeve notes for the pack’s 80-page booklet.

War Child: The 40th Anniversary Theatre Edition is on sale now as a 2CD/2DVD set, while the new stereo mix is available separately. A limited-edition 180g vinyl pressing follows on January 13.

Tracklist

Disc One

WarChild Queen And Country Ladies Back-Door Angels SeaLion Skating Away On The Thin Ice Of Tthe New Day Bungle In The Jungle Only Solitaire The Third Hoorah

10.Two Fingers

Disc Two – The Second Act: Associated Recordings

Paradise Steakhouse Saturation Good Godmother* SeaLion II Quartet WarChild II* Tomorrow Was Today* Glory Row March, The Mad Scientist Rainbow Blues Pan Dance

War Child Orchestral Recordings