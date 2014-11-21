Trending

Jethro Tull stream The Third Hoorah

By News  

Exclusive: View promo clip for track from War Child 40th anniversary edition

null

Jethro Tull have launched a video to accompany The Third Hoorah from their 40th anniversary edition of War Child.

It follows exclusive streams of unreleased track War Child II and the Orchestral War Child Theme via TeamRock.

The four-disc set includes a new mix by Steven Wilson, promo footage plus music and a script synopsis from the abandoned film, which was intended to accompany the original release in 1974. Mainman Ian Anderson has written detailed sleeve notes for the pack’s 80-page booklet.

War Child: The 40th Anniversary Theatre Edition is on sale now as a 2CD/2DVD set, while the new stereo mix is available separately. A limited-edition 180g vinyl pressing follows on January 13.

Tracklist

Disc One

  1. WarChild

  2. Queen And Country

  3. Ladies

  4. Back-Door Angels

  5. SeaLion

  6. Skating Away On The Thin Ice Of Tthe New Day

  7. Bungle In The Jungle

  8. Only Solitaire

  9. The Third Hoorah

10.Two Fingers

Disc Two – The Second Act: Associated Recordings

  1. Paradise Steakhouse

  2. Saturation

  3. Good Godmother*

  4. SeaLion II

  5. Quartet

  6. WarChild II*

  7. Tomorrow Was Today*

  8. Glory Row

  9. March, The Mad Scientist

  10. Rainbow Blues

  11. Pan Dance

War Child Orchestral Recordings

  1. The Orchestral WarChild Theme

  2. The Third Hoorah (Orchestral Version)

  3. Mime Sequence*

  4. Field Dance (Conway Hall Version)

  5. Waltz Of The Angels (Conway Hall Version)

  6. The Beach (Part I) (Morgan master recording)

  7. The Beach (Part II) (Morgan master recording)

  8. Waltz Of The Angels (Morgan demo recording)

  9. The Beach (Morgan demo recording)

  10. Field Dance (Morgan demo recording)