Jethro Tull stream The Third Hoorah

Jethro Tull have launched a video to accompany The Third Hoorah from their 40th anniversary edition of War Child.
It follows exclusive streams of unreleased track War Child II and the Orchestral War Child Theme via TeamRock.
The four-disc set includes a new mix by Steven Wilson, promo footage plus music and a script synopsis from the abandoned film, which was intended to accompany the original release in 1974. Mainman Ian Anderson has written detailed sleeve notes for the pack’s 80-page booklet.
War Child: The 40th Anniversary Theatre Edition is on sale now as a 2CD/2DVD set, while the new stereo mix is available separately. A limited-edition 180g vinyl pressing follows on January 13.
Tracklist
Disc One
WarChild
Queen And Country
Ladies
Back-Door Angels
SeaLion
Skating Away On The Thin Ice Of Tthe New Day
Bungle In The Jungle
Only Solitaire
The Third Hoorah
10.Two Fingers
Disc Two – The Second Act: Associated Recordings
Paradise Steakhouse
Saturation
Good Godmother*
SeaLion II
Quartet
WarChild II*
Tomorrow Was Today*
Glory Row
March, The Mad Scientist
Rainbow Blues
Pan Dance
War Child Orchestral Recordings
The Orchestral WarChild Theme
The Third Hoorah (Orchestral Version)
Mime Sequence*
Field Dance (Conway Hall Version)
Waltz Of The Angels (Conway Hall Version)
The Beach (Part I) (Morgan master recording)
The Beach (Part II) (Morgan master recording)
Waltz Of The Angels (Morgan demo recording)
The Beach (Morgan demo recording)
Field Dance (Morgan demo recording)