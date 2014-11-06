Jethro Tull stream unreleased track War Child II

Jethro Tull have streamed previously unreleased track War Child II via Prog, from the upcoming limited-edition 40th anniversary edition of their classic 1974 album.

The three-disc package includes a new mix by Steven Wilson plus music and a script synopsis from the abandoned film which was intended to accompany the original release.

The movie, set to star Leonard Rossiter, was shelved after the band failed to secure funding. Instead, War Child was released as a standard 10-track album.

The anniversary edition also features 10 orchestral soundtrack pieces of which only one has been previously released – War Child Waltz appeared on the 2002 reissue. Tull mainman Ian Anderson’s sleeve notes appear in an 80-page booklet, which also carries a movie synopsis.

War Child: The 40th Anniversary Theatre Edition is released as a 2CD/2DVD set on November 24, while the new stereo mix will be launched on CD the same day. A limited-edition 180g vinyl pressing follows on January 13.

Tracklist

Disc One

War Child Queen And Country Ladies Back-Door Angels SeaLion Skating Away On The Thin Ice Of The New Day Bungle In The Jungle Only Solitaire The Third Hoorah

10.Two Fingers

Disc Two – The Second Act: Associated Recordings

Paradise Steakhouse Saturation Good Godmother* SeaLion II Quartet War Child II* Tomorrow Was Today* Glory Row March, The Mad Scientist Rainbow Blues Pan Dance

War Child Orchestral Recordings