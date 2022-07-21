Jethro Tull launch video for Mine Is The Mountain

Prog luminaries Jethro Tull released their 22nd album The Zealot Gene in January

Jethro Tull publicity shot for 2021
British progressive rock luminaries Jethro Tull have launched a brand new video for Mine Is The Mountain, which you can watch below.

The track is taken from the band's most recent The Zealot Gene album, the band's most successful charting album for 50 years, which entered the UK Album Chart charts at No. 9 when it was released earlier this year.

Mine Is The Mountain is, perhaps, a late-life partner to the Aqualung album song My God," explains Ian Anderson. "I had, as usual, a strong visual reference at the core of the lyrics. A miserable, committed trudge up Mount Sinai by Moses to face an angry maker before he must deliver the goods to his followers below is a powerful image, best imagined unless you are a wilderness trekker and much younger than I."

Jethro Tull are currently out on the road in Europe and have added the popular Mine Is The Mountain to the current live set.

Jethro Tull have previously released videos for the album title trackShoshana Sleeping and Sad City Sisters.

