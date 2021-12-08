Jethro Tull premiere brand new video for Sad City Sisters

Jethro Tull have premiered their video for brand new single Sad City Sisters which you can watch in full below. It's taken from the bands upcoming album, The Zealot Gene, their first since The Jethro Tull Christmas Album in 2003. It will be released through InsideOut Music on January 28.

“Sad City Sisters throws up memories of a Saturday night in Cardiff, Wales when I was on my way home from our concert in St David's Hall some years ago," explains Ian Anderson. "It could equally well have been any town in the UK, I suppose, or even most cities of the Western World. What possesses hell-bent and vulnerable young people to slip so easily into that tragic loss of dignity and end up sprawling drunk in a wet and windy street at midnight?”

The mythos and themes of Biblical storytelling are central to the lyrical content of the new album, as Anderson explains. "While I have a spot of genuine fondness for the pomp and fairytale story-telling of the Holy Book, I still feel the need to question and draw sometimes unholy parallels from the text," he says. "The good, the bad, and the downright ugly rear their heads throughout, but are punctuated with elements of love, respect, and tenderness.”

Alongside founder Ian Anderson, the current line-up of the band includes guitarist Joe Parrish-James, drummer Scott Hammond, pianist John O’Hara, and bassist David Goodier. Florian Opahle also plays guitar on the album.

The Zealot Gene will be available in several formats, including two artbook editions: a limited edition 2CD+Blu-ray version, and a limited edition deluxe 3LP+2CD+Blu-ray set. Both artbook editions feature an additional CD of demos and initial ideas, and come with extensive liner notes and an interview with Anderson undertaken by No Man and Henry Fool singer/songwriter Tim Bowness. There will also be a digipack CD and a 2xLP/CD edition.

