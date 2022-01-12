Jethro Tull release video for title track of new album The Zealot Gene

Current Prog cover stars Jethro Tull have premiered their latest video for the title track of their upcoming album The Zealot Gene which you can watch in full below.

Tull release The Zealot Gene, their 22nd studio album, through through InsideOut Music on January 28.

“The title track offers many allusions to the radical, politically-charged world of populism in leadership," explains Ian Anderson. "As a song lyric, it sums up, for me, the divisive nature of societal relationships and the extreme views which fuel the fires of hate and prejudice, more so today perhaps, than at any time in history. Perhaps you think you know who I might have been thinking about here but, in reality, there are probably right now at least five prominent, dictatorial national figures who could fit the bill.”

Anderson holds no reservations about the role for which the mythos and themes of Biblical storytelling played in the lyrical content of the new album, saying:



"While I have a spot of genuine fondness for the pomp and fairytale story-telling of the Holy Book, I still feel the need to question and draw sometimes unholy parallels from the text," he says. "The good, the bad, and the downright ugly rear their heads throughout, but are punctuated with elements of love, respect, and tenderness.”

Jethro Tull have previously released videos for Shoshana Sleeping and Sad City Sisters.

