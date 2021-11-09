Jenny Hval signs to 4AD and releases video for brand new single Jupiter

Norwegian art rocker Jenny Hval has released a video for her brand new seven-minute single Jupiter, which you can watch below. It's the first new solo music Hval has released since 2020's Bonus Material standalone single, which followed Hval's 2019 album The Practice Of Love and also her first new music since she signed with 4AD Records.

“When I wrote the music for this song in 2015, it had no lyrics, and I did not understand where it came from," Hval explains. "It was a strange creature that moved from one genre to the next like a slide show and crashed into a chorus full of cymbals. Six years later ‘Jupiter’ has become a post-apocalyptic road trip. It begins by the art installation Prada Marfa in Texas, but turns into a game of identification and absurd imagery. The song winds its way through a desert-scape where values, genres, representation and relationships are breaking down. It tickles our death drive and throws us into space.”



“In Zia's music video, that journey has become a psychedelic hot-air balloon ride. The video crew is filmed stepping into the balloon, knowing it is dangerous. That's how the precarious workforce, including artists and other freelancers, work: High risk, little security. We all just mean so little. The thinnest needle can puncture our lives.”

Since The Practice of Love, Hval published the English translation of her third novel, Girls Against God, and released an album under the name Lost Girls with frequent collaborator, Håvard Volden.

Hval has also just announced her first North American tour since 2018. You can see her European and US tour dates below.

Jenny Hval Tour Dates:

Mar 11: NOR Oslo TBC

Mar 17: Nor Bergen Kulturhuset | Bergen

Mar 18: NOR Stavanger Tou Scene

Mar 26: NOR Trondheim Dokkhuset

Apr 5: SWE Stockholm Fasching

Apr 6: DEN Copenhagen Bremen Teater

Apr 7: GER Berline Columbia Theater

Apr 9: BEL Brussels BRDCST Festival

Apr 11: UK London Earth

Apr 13: FRA Paris La Gaîté Lyrique

May 9: USA Boston Arts at the Armory

May 10: USA Brooklyn NY Elsewhere

May 11: USA Philadelphia PA PhilaMOCA

May 13: USA Washington DC Miracle Theatre

May 14: USA Columbus OH Skully’s

May 15: USA Chicago IL Constellation

May 16: USA Chicago IL Constellation

May 17: CAN Toronto ON Lee’s Palace

May 20: USA Seattle WA Neumos

May 21: USA Portland OR Holocene

May 24: USA Okaland CA Starline Social Club

May 25: USA Los Angeles CA Lodge Room

Jun 4: SPA Barcelona Primavera