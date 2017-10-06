Jeff Lynne’s ELO announce live album Wembley Or Bust

Jeff Lynne’s ELO have announced that they’ll release a live album titled Wembley Or Bust next month.

The package was recorded on June 24 this year during the band’s set at the iconic London venue and will arrive on 2CD, 2CD/DVD, 2CD/Blu Ray and on triple vinyl on November 17 via Sony Music.

A statement reads: “In Wembley Or Bust, we see Jeff and his remarkable musical ensemble filling Wembley Stadium with one of the greatest rock’n’ roll spectacles of all time, complete with bells, whistles and spaceships in front of a 60,000 capacity crowd.

“As Jeff says himself, ‘It’s the best time I ever had in music. It is beyond anything I could have imagined.’

“Most importantly the film includes performances of many of the most beloved songs of our lifetime, from vintage ELO classics like Mr. Blue Sky, Livin’ Thing and Evil Woman to Do Ya from his days with The Move, Handle With Care which he recorded with the Traveling Wilburys, right through When I Was A Boy from his latest ELO masterpiece, Alone In The Universe.”

To mark the announcement, a trailer for the live package has been released and can be watched below.

Wembley Or Bust is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Jeff Lynne’s ELO Wembley Or Bust tracklist

Standin’ In The Rain Evil Woman All Over The World Showdown Livin’ Thing Do Ya When I Was A Boy Handle With Care Last Train to London Xanadu Rockaria! Can’t Get It Out Of My Head 10538 Overture Twilight Ma-Ma-Ma Belle Shine A Little Love Wild West Hero Sweet Talkin’ Woman Telephone Line Turn To Stone Don’t Bring Me Down Mr. Blue Sky Roll Over Beethoven

