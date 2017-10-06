Trending

Jeff Lynne’s ELO announce live album Wembley Or Bust

By News  

Jeff Lynne’s ELO will release live package titled Wembley Or Bust in November on CD, DVD and Blu-ray - watch teaser trailer

Jeff Lynne
(Image: © Getty)

Jeff Lynne’s ELO have announced that they’ll release a live album titled Wembley Or Bust next month.

The package was recorded on June 24 this year during the band’s set at the iconic London venue and will arrive on 2CD, 2CD/DVD, 2CD/Blu Ray and on triple vinyl on November 17 via Sony Music.

A statement reads: “In Wembley Or Bust, we see Jeff and his remarkable musical ensemble filling Wembley Stadium with one of the greatest rock’n’ roll spectacles of all time, complete with bells, whistles and spaceships in front of a 60,000 capacity crowd.

“As Jeff says himself, ‘It’s the best time I ever had in music. It is beyond anything I could have imagined.’

“Most importantly the film includes performances of many of the most beloved songs of our lifetime, from vintage ELO classics like Mr. Blue Sky, Livin’ Thing and Evil Woman to Do Ya from his days with The Move, Handle With Care which he recorded with the Traveling Wilburys, right through When I Was A Boy from his latest ELO masterpiece, Alone In The Universe.”

To mark the announcement, a trailer for the live package has been released and can be watched below.

Wembley Or Bust is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Jeff Lynne’s ELO Wembley Or Bust tracklist

  1. Standin’ In The Rain
  2. Evil Woman
  3. All Over The World
  4. Showdown
  5. Livin’ Thing
  6. Do Ya
  7. When I Was A Boy
  8. Handle With Care
  9. Last Train to London
  10. Xanadu
  11. Rockaria!
  12. Can’t Get It Out Of My Head
  13. 10538 Overture
  14. Twilight
  15. Ma-Ma-Ma Belle
  16. Shine A Little Love
  17. Wild West Hero
  18. Sweet Talkin’ Woman
  19. Telephone Line
  20. Turn To Stone
  21. Don’t Bring Me Down
  22. Mr. Blue Sky
  23. Roll Over Beethoven

