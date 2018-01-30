Jeff Beck, Paul Rodgers & Ann Wilson announce the Stars Align Tour

Jeff Beck, Paul Rodgers and Heart’s Ann Wilson have announced a North American summer tour.

They’ll play a total on 19 dates on the Stars Align Tour, kicking off in West Valley City on July 18 and wrapping up in Tampa on August 26.

Beck says: “I always enjoy touring the US in the summer and joining with Paul and Ann Wilson should make for quite an exciting night.”

Rodgers adds: “This is going to be a knock out combination of music and musicians. I’ve always been a Jeff Beck fan, who isn’t? He is in a league of his own.

“Ann Wilson has an amazing voice and is a brilliant songwriter. 2018 marks the 50th Anniversary of Free and I hope we can touch your spirit with the Spirit Of Free.”

Wilson says she is “thrilled” to join the tour and adds: “They are both long-time favourites of mine! They are masters at their craft and it is an honour to share the stage this summer.”

Tickets will go on sale from 10am local time on Friday, February 2 via LiveNation. Find a full list of dates below.

Jeff Beck, Paul Rodgers and Ann Wilson Stars Align tour

Jul 18: West Valley City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Jul 20: Los Angeles Five Point Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 22: Chula Vista Mattress Firm Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 24: Houston Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, TX

Jul 25: Dallas The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

Jul 28: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 29: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, IL

Jul 31: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 01: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Aug 03: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA

Aug 04: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Aug 08: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 10: Indianapolis Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IN

Aug 12: Holmdel P.N.C. Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 14: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 17: Nashville Municipal Auditorium, TN

Aug 19: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Aug 25: West Palm Beach Coral Sky Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 26: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Jeff Beck - Live At Hollywood Bowl review

Paul Rodgers: “My greatest regret is not having Paul Kossoff around."

Heart’s Ann Wilson to record solo album