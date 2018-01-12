Heart’s Ann Wilson to record solo album

Heart vocalist Ann Wilson has revealed that she’ll record a solo album in honour of her deceased musical heroes.
Heart have been on hiatus since Ann Wilson’s husband Dean Wetter was handed a suspended sentence for reportedly assaulting sister Nancy’s twin sons in 2016.
Nancy has gone on to record and perform live with Roadcase Royale – and now Ann has revealed her future plans.
She says in a statement (via Radio.com): “There are a lot of changes in the works. I am most excited about the recording endeavour we have just begun that has a working title, ‘PDG’ (project dead guys).
“It’s a project very dear to me – a collection of songs by artists who have departed in the last several years: Leonard Cohen, David Bowie, Tom Petty, and Chris Cornell to name a few.
“To honour these great artists is my deepest pleasure and Mike Flicker is working with me on this new record. It is thrilling work and I can’t wait for you to hear what we are doing!”
Further album details will be revealed in due course.
Ann Wilson will kick-off a North American tour later tonight in Charenton. Find details below.
Tour Dates
|Friday, January 12, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Cypress Bayou Casino
|Charenton, United States
|Saturday, January 13, 2018 at 8:00PM
|IP Casino Resort and Spa
|Biloxi, United States
|Sunday, January 14, 2018 at 7:00PM
|9th Annual 30A Songwriters Festival
|Grayton Beach, United States
|Friday, February 9, 2018 at 8:30PM
|Emerald Queen Casino
|Tacoma, United States
|Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Spirit Mountain Casino
|Grand Ronde, United States
|Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
|Detroit, United States
|Thursday, April 5, 2018 at 8:30PM
|Fallsview Casino Resort
|Niagara Falls, Canada
|Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park Hard Rock Live
|Northfield, United States
|Sunday, April 8, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Arcada Theatre
|Saint Charles, United States