Heart’s Ann Wilson to record solo album

Heart vocalist Ann Wilson has revealed that she’ll record a solo album in honour of her deceased musical heroes.

Heart have been on hiatus since Ann Wilson’s husband Dean Wetter was handed a suspended sentence for reportedly assaulting sister Nancy’s twin sons in 2016.

Nancy has gone on to record and perform live with Roadcase Royale – and now Ann has revealed her future plans.

She says in a statement (via Radio.com): “There are a lot of changes in the works. I am most excited about the recording endeavour we have just begun that has a working title, ‘PDG’ (project dead guys).

“It’s a project very dear to me – a collection of songs by artists who have departed in the last several years: Leonard Cohen, David Bowie, Tom Petty, and Chris Cornell to name a few.

“To honour these great artists is my deepest pleasure and Mike Flicker is working with me on this new record. It is thrilling work and I can’t wait for you to hear what we are doing!”

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

Ann Wilson will kick-off a North American tour later tonight in Charenton. Find details below.

Tour Dates

Friday, January 12, 2018 at 8:00PM Cypress Bayou Casino Charenton, United States Saturday, January 13, 2018 at 8:00PM IP Casino Resort and Spa Biloxi, United States Sunday, January 14, 2018 at 7:00PM 9th Annual 30A Songwriters Festival Grayton Beach, United States Friday, February 9, 2018 at 8:30PM Emerald Queen Casino Tacoma, United States Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 7:00PM Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Ronde, United States Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at 8:00PM Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel Detroit, United States Thursday, April 5, 2018 at 8:30PM Fallsview Casino Resort Niagara Falls, Canada Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 8:00PM Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park Hard Rock Live Northfield, United States Sunday, April 8, 2018 at 8:00PM Arcada Theatre Saint Charles, United States

