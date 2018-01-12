Trending

Heart’s Ann Wilson to record solo album

Heart vocalist Ann Wilson reveals she’ll record a solo album to honour late musical icons including David Bowie, Tom Petty and Chris Cornell

Ann Wilson
(Image: © Getty)

Heart vocalist Ann Wilson has revealed that she’ll record a solo album in honour of her deceased musical heroes.

Heart have been on hiatus since Ann Wilson’s husband Dean Wetter was handed a suspended sentence for reportedly assaulting sister Nancy’s twin sons in 2016.

Nancy has gone on to record and perform live with Roadcase Royale – and now Ann has revealed her future plans.

She says in a statement (via Radio.com): “There are a lot of changes in the works. I am most excited about the recording endeavour we have just begun that has a working title, ‘PDG’ (project dead guys).

“It’s a project very dear to me – a collection of songs by artists who have departed in the last several years: Leonard Cohen, David Bowie, Tom Petty, and Chris Cornell to name a few.

“To honour these great artists is my deepest pleasure and Mike Flicker is working with me on this new record. It is thrilling work and I can’t wait for you to hear what we are doing!”

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

Ann Wilson will kick-off a North American tour later tonight in Charenton. Find details below.

Tour Dates

Friday, January 12, 2018 at 8:00PMCypress Bayou CasinoCharenton, United States
Saturday, January 13, 2018 at 8:00PMIP Casino Resort and SpaBiloxi, United States
Sunday, January 14, 2018 at 7:00PM9th Annual 30A Songwriters FestivalGrayton Beach, United States
Friday, February 9, 2018 at 8:30PMEmerald Queen CasinoTacoma, United States
Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 7:00PMSpirit Mountain CasinoGrand Ronde, United States
Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at 8:00PMSound Board at MotorCity Casino HotelDetroit, United States
Thursday, April 5, 2018 at 8:30PMFallsview Casino ResortNiagara Falls, Canada
Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 8:00PMHard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park Hard Rock LiveNorthfield, United States
Sunday, April 8, 2018 at 8:00PMArcada TheatreSaint Charles, United States

