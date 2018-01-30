Trending

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons launch video for Dark Days

By News  

Former Motorhead man Phil Campbell and his band release video for their new track Dark Days - taken from the album The Age Of Absurdity

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons have shared a video for their new track Dark Days.

The song has been taken from the former Motorhead guitarist’s new album The Age Of Absurdity, which launched last week via Nuclear Blast.

Campbell says: “We are very proud of the release of our great debut album The Age Of Absurdity and very pleased to release the video for an amazing song called Dark Days. Enjoy, folks!”

Frontman Neil Starr adds: “Dark Days is one of my favourite tracks on the album. It talks about the current state of the world we live in, the repeats in history and the current damage we are doing to the planet and ourselves. It’s dark, bluesy and has a great groove.”

In addition to the Dark Days promo, the band’s full set from London’s YouTube Space from Friday, January 26, is also available to watch.

Both videos can be seen below, along with a list of their upcoming European tour dates.

Tour Dates

Friday, February 23, 2018 at 10:00AMSandford Holiday ParkPoole, United Kingdom
Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 8:15PMPatronaatHaarlem, Netherlands
Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at 8:00PMMetropoolHengelo, Netherlands
Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 8:00PMDe PulUden, Netherlands
Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 8:30PMStromMunich, Germany
Monday, March 12, 2018 at 8:00PMKulturfabrik KofmehlSolothurn, Switzerland
Monday, March 19, 2018 at 7:00PMLa Boule NoireParis, France
Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 7:00PMLa LaiterieStrasbourg, France
Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 8:00PM915 KAFFENancy, France
Friday, March 23, 2018 at 8:30PMLe ForumVaureal, France
Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 8:30PMCABARET VAUBANBrest, France
Sunday, March 25, 2018 at 7:00PMLe FerrailleurNantes, France
Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 7:00PMO2 Institute2 BirminghamBirmingham, United Kingdom
Friday, April 20, 2018 at 7:00PMO2 Shepherd's Bush EmpireLondon, United Kingdom

