Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons launch video for Dark Days

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons have shared a video for their new track Dark Days.

The song has been taken from the former Motorhead guitarist’s new album The Age Of Absurdity, which launched last week via Nuclear Blast.

Campbell says: “We are very proud of the release of our great debut album The Age Of Absurdity and very pleased to release the video for an amazing song called Dark Days. Enjoy, folks!”

Frontman Neil Starr adds: “Dark Days is one of my favourite tracks on the album. It talks about the current state of the world we live in, the repeats in history and the current damage we are doing to the planet and ourselves. It’s dark, bluesy and has a great groove.”

In addition to the Dark Days promo, the band’s full set from London’s YouTube Space from Friday, January 26, is also available to watch.

Both videos can be seen below, along with a list of their upcoming European tour dates.

Tour Dates

Friday, February 23, 2018 at 10:00AM Sandford Holiday Park Poole, United Kingdom Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 8:15PM Patronaat Haarlem, Netherlands Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at 8:00PM Metropool Hengelo, Netherlands Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 8:00PM De Pul Uden, Netherlands Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 8:30PM Strom Munich, Germany Monday, March 12, 2018 at 8:00PM Kulturfabrik Kofmehl Solothurn, Switzerland Monday, March 19, 2018 at 7:00PM La Boule Noire Paris, France Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 7:00PM La Laiterie Strasbourg, France Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 8:00PM 915 KAFFE Nancy, France Friday, March 23, 2018 at 8:30PM Le Forum Vaureal, France Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 8:30PM CABARET VAUBAN Brest, France Sunday, March 25, 2018 at 7:00PM Le Ferrailleur Nantes, France Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 7:00PM O2 Institute2 Birmingham Birmingham, United Kingdom Friday, April 20, 2018 at 7:00PM O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire London, United Kingdom

