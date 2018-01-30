Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons launch video for Dark Days

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons have shared a video for their new track Dark Days.
The song has been taken from the former Motorhead guitarist’s new album The Age Of Absurdity, which launched last week via Nuclear Blast.
Campbell says: “We are very proud of the release of our great debut album The Age Of Absurdity and very pleased to release the video for an amazing song called Dark Days. Enjoy, folks!”
Frontman Neil Starr adds: “Dark Days is one of my favourite tracks on the album. It talks about the current state of the world we live in, the repeats in history and the current damage we are doing to the planet and ourselves. It’s dark, bluesy and has a great groove.”
In addition to the Dark Days promo, the band’s full set from London’s YouTube Space from Friday, January 26, is also available to watch.
Both videos can be seen below, along with a list of their upcoming European tour dates.
Tour Dates
|Friday, February 23, 2018 at 10:00AM
|Sandford Holiday Park
|Poole, United Kingdom
|Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 8:15PM
|Patronaat
|Haarlem, Netherlands
|Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Metropool
|Hengelo, Netherlands
|Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 8:00PM
|De Pul
|Uden, Netherlands
|Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 8:30PM
|Strom
|Munich, Germany
|Monday, March 12, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Kulturfabrik Kofmehl
|Solothurn, Switzerland
|Monday, March 19, 2018 at 7:00PM
|La Boule Noire
|Paris, France
|Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 7:00PM
|La Laiterie
|Strasbourg, France
|Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 8:00PM
|915 KAFFE
|Nancy, France
|Friday, March 23, 2018 at 8:30PM
|Le Forum
|Vaureal, France
|Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 8:30PM
|CABARET VAUBAN
|Brest, France
|Sunday, March 25, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Le Ferrailleur
|Nantes, France
|Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 7:00PM
|O2 Institute2 Birmingham
|Birmingham, United Kingdom
|Friday, April 20, 2018 at 7:00PM
|O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
|London, United Kingdom
