Paul Simon’s 'Farewell Performance' set for London’s Hyde Park

Paul Simon has been confirmed as the final headliner for British Summer Time 2018.

The show will take place at London’s Hyde Park on Sunday, July 15 – and it’s being billed as The Farewell Performance.

Simon will be joined by special guests James Taylor & His All-Star Band and Bonnie Raitt, with further artists to be announced in due course.

Senior vice president of AEG Presents, James King, says: “There is no finer way to close Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park 2018 than watching Paul Simon take London on a musical odyssey through one of the most remarkable song books in history.

“Paul, James and Bonnie all together on the Great Oak Stage has to be the show of the summer and a truly unmissable event.”

Tickets for the event will go on general sale at 9am GMT on Friday, February 2, from the official festival website.

This year’s other British Summer Time headliners are Roger Waters, The Cure, Eric Clapton, Michael Bublé and Bruno Mars.