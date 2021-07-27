Jean-Michel Jarre releases video for new single Herbaliser

French electronic music pioneer Jean-Michel Jarre has released a video for his new digital single Herbaliser, which you can watch below.

Herbaliser is the first of several digital singles of the live versions of tracks, including Oxygene 19 and Zero Gravity which will all be available in binaural audio for the first time, in the run up to the physical release of his New Years Eve virtual reality show which was viewed by over 75 million people.

Welcome To The Other Side will be released through Sony Music on vinyl, CD and Blu-ray, featuring exclusive bonus materual including binaural audio, from September 10.

“The world was in lockdown, we were all living in isolation, confined to our homes which became the central hub of our lives and the only space we had to maintain some form of normality," explains Jarre. "Where work, family, love, leisure and play was all contained inside those four walls. We shared and interacted with the ‘outside’ world via our screens. As a musician, performer and creator of concert events, like all my peers, I needed to create, to perform and share, that’s the only vocation I know…”

The NYE show was a groundbreaking live performance from a virtual reality Notre-Dame cathedral. The show, which combined life-like concert visuals in VR with a real live studio performance, introduced a mixed-media approach which was the first of its kind.

“A world heritage monument, familiar to the masses, seemed to me an ideal landmark to set the scene," Jarre continues. "Notre-Dame in Paris is one of the most visited sites for tourists across the globe – it seemed a perfect setting for a New Year’s Eve invitation to travel and celebrate… even if it was just virtually. I designed the concert in 3D virtual reality, but constructed the entire project to share via all possible media available, the VR experience was expanded to a traditional broadcast which could be live-streamed on social media platforms, global TV networks and radio - whoever wanted to join us was welcome… and they did!”

Welcome To The Other Side will be available on vinyl - stereo audio version and poster (available September 10), as a CD and Blu-ray Set (available September 10) including full concert in 2D and DTS HD 5.0, Dolby True HD 5.0 and PCM Stereo, behind the scenes/making of features, masterclass with Jean-Michel Jarre and Louis Cacciuttolo, CEO of VRrOOm, concert audio mix 5.0., 2 x 24 page booklets, a download code for binaural headphone mix and a QR code to visit UBISOFT 360 degree version of Notre-Dame de Paris. A digital binaural audio version will bne available from October 10 on all DSPs.

Pre-order Welcome To The Other Side.