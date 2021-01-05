Jean-Michel Jarre celebrates 75million viewers for NYE show

Virtuoso Jean-Michel Jarre is celebrating a whopping 75 million views for his virtual New Year's Eve show Welcome To The Other Side, which was set in a 'virtual' Notre Dame cathedral. The live show combined life-like concert visuals in VR with a live studio performance.

Jarre performed live from a studio near the cathedral in Paris, whilst his avatar appeafred to be performing inside a virtual Notre-Dame. The concert featured tracks from his recent Grammy-nominated album Electronica, as well as new reworked versions of his classics, Oxygène and Equinoxe.

"Virtual reality is to the performing arts today what cinema was to the theatre in its early days, a kind of curiosity,“ says Jarre. “I believe that VR will become tomorrow, a mode of expression in its own right.”

So far, the concert has been seen by 75 million viewers and virtual partygoers from around the world, taking in viewing figures from multiple platforms including VR platforms VRChat and Oculus Venues, national and international TV and radio, social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Weibo, Bilibili and Douyin. The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) made the event available to their national TV and radio partners around the world free of charge.

The audio of the concert is available now on all music streaming platforms under the title Welcome To The Other Side – Live. You can see the full tracklisting below.

(Image credit: Jean-Michel Jarre)

Jean-Michel Jarre: Welcome To The Other Side – Live

1. The Opening

2. Oxygene 2 (JMJ rework of Kosinski remix)

3. The Architect

4. Oxygene 19

5. Oxygene 8

6. Zero Gravity

7. Exit

8. Equinoxe 4

9. Stardust

10. Herbaliser

11. Oxygene 4

12. The Time Machine