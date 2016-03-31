Japanese Fighting Fish premiere For Queen Marilyn video

Japanese Fighting Fish have released a video for track For Queen Marilyn.

The promo is in support of their third album Swimming With Piranhas, due out on June 17. It’s the second single they’ve streamed from the record, following November’s U Ain’t Gonna Win This.

Swimming With Piranhas is described as “coming from the real life wild experiences of Karlost and drummer Sweetman in Ecuador whilst staying with a Quechan tribe when they took a dip in the Amazon River.

“After their excursion, the boys did a Lep Zep III move and retreated to the countryside to channel all they had learnt from the ‘tribal way of life’ into creating an exhilarating thrill-ride record that bites hard and won’t let you go.”

Japanese Fighting Fish have also scheduled three UK shows in Leeds, London and Brighton this year.

Japanese Fighting Fish Swimming With Piranhas tracklist

Swimming with Piranhas Egyptian Sunrise Provocative Cat Queen Marilyn Close The Gate U Ain’t Gonna Win This Hard to Resist I Got Time On A Fall Dr. No-Sense I Caught You Wondering

Apr 30: Leeds Milo Live at Leeds Festival 2016

May 28: London Crowndale

Sep 28: Brighton Sticky Mike’s Frog Bar