East Anglian rock gods The Darkness have released another single from their upcoming eighth studio album Dreams On Toast, and the subject should surprise no one. This comes, after all, from a band who wrote a song about the perils of maintaining a sexual relationship with an android.
The surprisingly honky tonk Hot On My Tail also explores relationships, but this time it's the thorny issue of male flatulence during lovemaking, as frontman Justin Hawkins is only too happy to explain.
"We live in complicated times," advises Hawkins. "Our forebears understood the romantic power of a well-timed breaking of the wind accompanied by the rowdy trumpeting that should, by nature, accompany such glorious endeavour. In those heroic times, the ladyfolk were invariably amazed.
"Alas, relentless progress has driven a wedge between the sexes - a schism, if you will. Nowadays, when it comes to love, we gentlemen hide our flatulence in a guilty miasma of fear and despair. I am not here to judge. It is for you to decide… to clench or to be free. I sincerely hope that this exploration of the matter will help you to slide squeakily from the fence. Good day to you all."
Sound advice there.
Hot On My Tail is the follow-up to Walking Through Fire, which was the follow-up to Rock And Roll Party Cowboy, which was the follow-up to I Hate Myself, which was the follow-up to The Longest Kiss.
Dreams On Toast will be released this Friday, as the band prepare to wrap up their UK tour with dates in Newcastle and Manchester, two dates rescheduled after Hawkins suffered a chest infection earlier this month. More UK and European shows follow throughout the summer. Full dates below.
The Darkness: 2025 Tour
Mar 25: Portsmouth Guildhall
Mar 27: Leicester De Montford Hall
Mar 28: Cambridge Corn Exchange
Mar 29: London OVO Arena Wembley
Mar 31: Manchester O2 Apollo
Apr 01: Newcastle, O2 City Hall
May 16: Coventry Empire, UK
May 17: Leeds Beckett Students' Union, UK
Jun 14: Derby Download Festival, UK
Jun 20: Limerick King John's Castle, Ireland
Jun 21: Killarney Gleneagle INEC Arena, Ireland
Jul 18: Kristiansand Ravnedalen Naturpark, Norway
Aug 02: Majano Festival di Majano, Italy
Aug 09: Belfast Custom House Square, UK
Sep 30: Bruxelles Ancienne Belgique, Belgium
Oct 02: Tilburg Escape Room 013, Netherlands
Oct 03: Hamburg Steinway & Sons Fabrik, Germany
Oct 04: København Poolen, Denmark
Oct 06: Oslo Rockefeller Music Hall, Norway
Oct 07: Johanneshov Fållan, Sweden
Oct 10: Berlin Metropol, Germany
Oct 11: Bratislava Majestic Music Club, Slovakia
Oct 13: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland
Oct 14: München Backstage, Germany
Oct 16: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Oct 17: Ciampino Orion Live Club, Italy
Oct 18: Nonantola Vox Club, Italy
Oct 21: Barcelona Sala Apolo, Spain
Oct 22: Madrid Sala Riviera, Spain
Oct 24: Lisboa Cineteatro Capitólio, Portugal
Oct 26: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain
Oct 28: Luxembourg City den Atelier, Luxembourg
Oct 29: Paris Élysée Montmartre, France
Oct 30: Köln Live Music Hall, Germany