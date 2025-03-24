East Anglian rock gods The Darkness have released another single from their upcoming eighth studio album Dreams On Toast, and the subject should surprise no one. This comes, after all, from a band who wrote a song about the perils of maintaining a sexual relationship with an android.

The surprisingly honky tonk Hot On My Tail also explores relationships, but this time it's the thorny issue of male flatulence during lovemaking, as frontman Justin Hawkins is only too happy to explain.

"We live in complicated times," advises Hawkins. "Our forebears understood the romantic power of a well-timed breaking of the wind accompanied by the rowdy trumpeting that should, by nature, accompany such glorious endeavour. In those heroic times, the ladyfolk were invariably amazed.

"Alas, relentless progress has driven a wedge between the sexes - a schism, if you will. Nowadays, when it comes to love, we gentlemen hide our flatulence in a guilty miasma of fear and despair. I am not here to judge. It is for you to decide… to clench or to be free. I sincerely hope that this exploration of the matter will help you to slide squeakily from the fence. Good day to you all."

Sound advice there.

Hot On My Tail is the follow-up to Walking Through Fire, which was the follow-up to Rock And Roll Party Cowboy, which was the follow-up to I Hate Myself, which was the follow-up to The Longest Kiss.

Dreams On Toast will be released this Friday, as the band prepare to wrap up their UK tour with dates in Newcastle and Manchester, two dates rescheduled after Hawkins suffered a chest infection earlier this month. More UK and European shows follow throughout the summer. Full dates below.

The Darkness - Hot on My Tail (Official Visualiser) - YouTube Watch On

The Darkness: 2025 Tour

Mar 25: Portsmouth Guildhall

Mar 27: Leicester De Montford Hall

Mar 28: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Mar 29: London OVO Arena Wembley

Mar 31: Manchester O2 Apollo

Apr 01: Newcastle, O2 City Hall

May 16: Coventry Empire, UK

May 17: Leeds Beckett Students' Union, UK

Jun 14: Derby Download Festival, UK

Jun 20: Limerick King John's Castle, Ireland

Jun 21: Killarney Gleneagle INEC Arena, Ireland

Jul 18: Kristiansand Ravnedalen Naturpark, Norway

Aug 02: Majano Festival di Majano, Italy

Aug 09: Belfast Custom House Square, UK

Sep 30: Bruxelles Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

Oct 02: Tilburg Escape Room 013, Netherlands

Oct 03: Hamburg Steinway & Sons Fabrik, Germany

Oct 04: København Poolen, Denmark

Oct 06: Oslo Rockefeller Music Hall, Norway

Oct 07: Johanneshov Fållan, Sweden

Oct 10: Berlin Metropol, Germany

Oct 11: Bratislava Majestic Music Club, Slovakia

Oct 13: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland

Oct 14: München Backstage, Germany

Oct 16: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Oct 17: Ciampino Orion Live Club, Italy

Oct 18: Nonantola Vox Club, Italy

Oct 21: Barcelona Sala Apolo, Spain

Oct 22: Madrid Sala Riviera, Spain

Oct 24: Lisboa Cineteatro Capitólio, Portugal

Oct 26: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

Oct 28: Luxembourg City den Atelier, Luxembourg

Oct 29: Paris Élysée Montmartre, France

Oct 30: Köln Live Music Hall, Germany

Tickets are on sale now.