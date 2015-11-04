Japanese Fighting Fish in U Ain't Gonna Win This video

Japanese Fighting Fish have released a video for their track U Ain’t Gonna Win This.

The Yorkshire rockers – now based in London – issue the single on November 13 ahead of three dates in the city. They play an acoustic show at Upstairs At The Ritzy on November 14, followed by an appearance at the Barfly on December 12 and a gig at The Garage on January 15 next year.

U Ain’t Gonna Win This is the first track the band have written as a collective. They say: “It is evident that a little piece from every member is encapsulated in the song. The track explores the themes of split personalities and is also homage to boxing greats like Ali and Rocky.”

The single appears on the band’s upcoming third album, due out in early 2016.