Jane Weaver’s new Fenella project share video for Bright Curse

Jane Weaver has released a video for the track Bright Curse – the first taste of material from her new Fenella project.

Weaver and her bandmates Peter Philipson and Raz Ullah will release the Fehérlófia album on November 1 – a reimagined soundtrack to Marcell Jankovics’ cult 1981 animation of the same name.

A statement on the album reads: “Weaver’s richly emotional and psychedelic music offers a perfect contemporary dialogue with Jankovics’ astonishing visual aesthetic.

“A mixture of ambient textures, menacing drones and spine-tingling vocals combine to create a lavish soundscape saturated with hypnotic moods and cinematic atmosphere.”

The initial sessions for the record were held in a cottage in near Applecross in north-west Scotland, with the album completed at Eve Studios close to Manchester – the same location Weaver used to construct The Silver Globe, Modern Kosmology and Loops In The Secret Society.

In addition, Fenella have announced a handful of UK tour dates which will take place in October and December. Find further details below.

Fehérlófia is now available to pre-order.

Fenella: Fehérlófia

1. Slow Swoop

2. Three Heads Rising

3. Bright Curse

4. Occurring In Waves

5. Triangular Journey

6. The Seed

7. Pendulum

8. Shard Of Glass

9. Truly Seduced

10. Rock Creature

11. The Spectacle

12. Battle

13. Echo Chamber Of Your Heart

14. Strength In Air

15. Rotation Wells

16. Gilded Griffin

17. Transfiguration into One

Fenella UK tour dates

Oct 11: Glasgow Glorious Traces @ The Glad Café

Oct 12: Edinburgh Lost Map All-dayer

Dec 14: London Outer Limits @ Studio 9294