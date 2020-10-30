Jane Weaver releases video for new single The Revolution Of Super Visions

Jane Weaver has released a video for her new single The Revolution Of Super Visions. The sing is taken from her upcoming new album Flock, the follow up to 2019's acclaimed Loops In The Secret Society, which Weaver will release through Fire Records on March 5. You can watch the new video below.

The new video, directed and produced by Lee Mann, with additional effects by Jonny Sanders (Prehuman) addresses toxic masculinity and narcissism as the song touches on themes of power, trophy hunting and ownership.



The Revolution Of Super Visions is based on occultist and writer Dion Fortune's book Psychic Self-Defense. First published in 1930, Fortune's classic book teaches the art of protecting yourself against paranormal attack, something our protagonist clearly knows nothing about.

In the video, the protagonist (played by Matt Raikes aka rapper Burgundy Blood) is blissfully unaware that he has been lured into a trap at the opening party of an art exhibition. The only male in the gallery, he arrives as a self-made confident playboy who’s weighing up his options until he starts to experience psychic attacks from the women gathered at the gallery.



“The revolution accidentally happens because so many people visualise the same ideals and something supernatural occurs," says Weaver. "Everyone is exhausted with social media, inequality and the toxic masculinity of world leaders contributing to a dying planet.”

Pre-order Flock.