Jane Weaver announces new album Loops In The Secret Society

Jane Weaver has announced that she’ll release a new album later this year.

The record is titled Loops In The Secret Society and sees Weaver re-visit 2014’s The Silver Globe and 2017’s Modern Kosmology and give the tracks a fresh spin. It also features some new material.

A statement on the release reads: “Loops In The Secret Society is a re-imagined journey through parts of both albums, with new ambient pieces primed and polished – with new tangents explored in a lab-friendly blossoming of the Weaver vision that travels yet further into the psych of our future.

“A continuous experience with one-line observations set in glorious sense-stimulating sound.”

Weaver is joined on Loops In The Secret Society by Henry Broadhead, PJ Phillipson and Andy Vote, with the album set to be released on June 21.

To mark the announcement, Weaver has released a video for Slow Motion (Loops Variation) which can be seen below.

Weaver will also play two shows in England this summer: Manchester’s Yes at The Pink Room on July 12 and the Purcell Rooms at London’s Southbank Centre on July 13.

Jane Weaver: Loops In The Secret Society

1. Element (Loops Variation)

2. Milk Loop

3. Arrows (Loops Variation)

4. Found Birds

5. H>A>K (Loops Variation)

6. Did You See Butterflies (Loops Variation)

7. Sun house

8. I Wish (Loops Variation)

9. Mission Desire (Loops Variation)

10. Battle Ropes

11. Found Birds

12. Slow Motion (Loops Variation)

13. Margins

14. Cells (Loops Variation)

15. Code (Loops Variation)

16. Signs are Rising

17. Ravenspoint (Loops Variation)

18. Sous Le Même Soleil, Vie Disparu Dans Le Ciel (Loops Variation)

19. Majic Milk (Loops Variation)

20. Conduit

21. Ivana Vessel

22. Battle Ropes