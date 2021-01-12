Jane Weaver releases video for new single Heartflow

Jane Weaver has released a video for her new single Heartflow. The song is taken from her upcoming new album Flock, the follow up to 2019's acclaimed Loops In The Secret Society, which Weaver will release through Fire Records on March 5. You can watch the new video below.

“Heartlow is my attempt at an uplifting tragi-pop parade for the trials of modern times disguised as a homage to a lost generation of misfit girl groop records," Weaver explains. "Written in hibernation in an out of season French coastal town surrounded by ancient stone circles and arthurian forests.”

Weaver has previously released a video for the single The Revolution Of Super Visions.

Flock will be available on olive-green vinyl with a deluxe ‘tip-on’ sleeve and poster (Rough Trade Exclusive), cream vinyl (Indie Store Exclusive) along with standard light rose vinyl edition and CD.

Pre-order Flock.