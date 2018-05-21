Jane Weaver announces UK tour dates

Jane Weaver has announced that she’ll head out on the road across the UK later this year.

The tour is called Loops In The Secret Society and it’s due to get underway at The Pleasance in Edinburgh on October 17 and wrap up at Nottingham’s Arts Theatre on November 9.

Weaver will perform “unique atmospheric audio/visual” sets comprising of reworkings of her albums The Silver Globe and Modern Kosmology.

The run of eight dates will mark the first time Weaver has been on a solo tour in five years and will see her play with “melodic codes, vocal treatments, cinematic motifs and drum drones via her unique AV setup.”

Tickets for all shows except Leeds will go on general sale from 9am on Friday, May 25, while the Leeds sale will take place from 9am on Friday, June 8.

Tickets will be available through Band On The Wall.

Jane Weaver Loops In The Secret Society UK tour dates

Oct 17: Edinburgh The Pleasance

Oct 18: Liverpool Leaf

Oct 21: Manchester Royal Exchange Theatre

Oct 30: Leeds City Varieties

Nov 06: London Hackney Arts Centre

Nov 07: Bristol Trinity Centre

Nov 08: Brighton Komedia

Nov 09: Nottingham Arts Theatre