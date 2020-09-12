Jakko Jakszyk releases video for It Would All Make Sense

King Crimson singer and guitarist Jakko Jakszyk has released a video for brand new track It Would All Make Sense. The song is taken from Jakszyk's upcoming solo album Secrets & Lies, which is released through InsideOut Music on October 23. You can watch the video in full below.

"When the truth is staring you right in the face," explains Jakszyk. "But you just don’t want to believe it. When the evidence makes more sense than the lies. Then there comes a point, when - it would all make sense.”"

Secrets & Lies contains 11 songs that explore topics such as obsession, betrayal, the shifting grounds of contemporary politics, and the tangled threads of family history, Secrets And Lies balances sensitive writing, musical technique, and accessible tunes cast in an impressively cinematic sound world. With three of the tracks, Separation, Under Lock & Key and Uncertain Times originating from King Crimson's writing sessions.

Jakszyk is joined on Secets & Lies by his King Crimson bandmates Robert Fripp, Gavin Harrison, Tony Levin & Mel Collins, as well as appearances from John Giblin (Peter Gabriel, Kate Bush, Simple Minds), Mark King (Level 42), Peter Hammill (Van der Graaf Generator) and Al Murray.

‘Secrets & Lies will be released as a Limited CD+DVD Digipak (featuring 5.1 mix), Gatefold LP + CD & as Digital Album.

Pe-order Secrets & Lies.